Silverton, TX

Silverton events coming soon

Posted by 
Silverton Times
Silverton Times
 1 day ago

(SILVERTON, TX) Silverton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silverton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOWP8_0a7CVd8N00

Built for Battle

Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 4411 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX

Join us for a time filled with powerful worship, the Word of God, and men like you - the ones Built for Battle. Friday Night June 4 - 6:00 - 9:00 pm Saturday June 5 - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Click here...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OFiq_0a7CVd8N00

2021 Kids Kamp

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

MH Kids Kamp is back! This is an overnight camp at Ceta Canyon for kids who have completed 1st – 5th grade. Kids will have a […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEe48_0a7CVd8N00

Curtis Grimes w/ Luke Prater

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Curtis Grimes coming full band to The Grill! Hall County Picnic weekend! Luke Prater opens the show!! Tickets go on sale July 1! $10 advance $15 at the door

One Way HS Camp

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Experience the depths of the Lord while growing closer with others at church camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Coth6_0a7CVd8N00

Holly Tucker

Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Dance event in Lakeview, Texas by Holly Tucker on Saturday, May 29 2021

ABOUT

With Silverton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

