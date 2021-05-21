Silverton events coming soon

(SILVERTON, TX) Silverton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silverton:

Built for Battle Plainview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 4411 Olton Rd, Plainview, TX

Join us for a time filled with powerful worship, the Word of God, and men like you - the ones Built for Battle. Friday Night June 4 - 6:00 - 9:00 pm Saturday June 5 - 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Click here...

2021 Kids Kamp Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

MH Kids Kamp is back! This is an overnight camp at Ceta Canyon for kids who have completed 1st – 5th grade. Kids will have a […]

Curtis Grimes w/ Luke Prater Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Curtis Grimes coming full band to The Grill! Hall County Picnic weekend! Luke Prater opens the show!! Tickets go on sale July 1! $10 advance $15 at the door

One Way HS Camp Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Experience the depths of the Lord while growing closer with others at church camp.

Holly Tucker Lakeview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Smith St, Lakeview, TX

Dance event in Lakeview, Texas by Holly Tucker on Saturday, May 29 2021