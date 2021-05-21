newsbreak-logo
Abiquiu, NM

Abiquiu events coming soon

Abiquiu Daily
Abiquiu Daily
 1 day ago

(ABIQUIU, NM) Abiquiu is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abiquiu area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYf0N_0a7CVEGK00

County Fair & Rodeo

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

he Los Alamos County Fair and Rodeo is a 3‑day event. In normal times, the public would be encouraged to come downtown to enjoy the Arts & Crafts Fair and Rodeo Parade. The Cowboy Dinner & Dance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhoYT_0a7CVEGK00

Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint

Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM

Stillpoint has helped people attune and attend to the spiritual movement in their lives for over thirty years, training individuals in The Art of Spiritual Direction. If you're looking for ways to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxKpw_0a7CVEGK00

Arts & Crafts Fairs

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2132 Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 Arts & Craft Fairs were cancelled. Our Summer fair coincides with the Los Alamos County Fair and Rodeo and is held on the lawn of the picturesque Fuller Lodge. For this...

Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul

Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiu, NM

1:00 PM EDT | 11:00 AM MDT | 10:00 AM PDT Freeing the Feminine, the third episode in the “Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise” series, will explore the longing for a reintegration of masculine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmoNK_0a7CVEGK00

Fee Free Day

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM

National Park Service sites and public lands will have free admission for everyone on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to commemorate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). The GAOA...

With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

