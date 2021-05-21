Abiquiu events coming soon

(ABIQUIU, NM) Abiquiu is ready for live events.

County Fair & Rodeo Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

he Los Alamos County Fair and Rodeo is a 3‑day event. In normal times, the public would be encouraged to come downtown to enjoy the Arts & Crafts Fair and Rodeo Parade. The Cowboy Dinner & Dance...

Ghost Ranch Cohort 11 (Week 3) — Stillpoint Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708 Highway, US-84, Abiquiu, NM

Stillpoint has helped people attune and attend to the spiritual movement in their lives for over thirty years, training individuals in The Art of Spiritual Direction. If you're looking for ways to...

Arts & Crafts Fairs Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2132 Central Ave, Los Alamos, NM

Due to Covid-19, the 2020 Arts & Craft Fairs were cancelled. Our Summer fair coincides with the Los Alamos County Fair and Rodeo and is held on the lawn of the picturesque Fuller Lodge. For this...

Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise (Episode 3) — Earth & Soul Abiquiu, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiu, NM

1:00 PM EDT | 11:00 AM MDT | 10:00 AM PDT Freeing the Feminine, the third episode in the “Spiritual Exile and Seeds of Promise” series, will explore the longing for a reintegration of masculine...

Fee Free Day Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 15 Entrance Rd, Los Alamos, NM

National Park Service sites and public lands will have free admission for everyone on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 to commemorate the signing of the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA). The GAOA...