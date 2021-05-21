Verdigre events coming up

(VERDIGRE, NE) Verdigre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Verdigre:

HEART Program Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

HEART Program Open until Midnight every Tuesday - Friday at Santee Health and Wellness Center.



Creighton WIC & Imms Clinic Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 808 Chase Ave, Creighton, NE

Dr. Bray, OBGYN Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Dr. Bray, OBGYN is available today at the Santee Health & Wellness Center. The Health Center is open Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 4:30pm.



Fossil Bed run Royal, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 86930 517th Ave, Royal, NE

2 day road run. Ashfall is situated on 360 acres of rugged rangeland in the scenic Verdigre Creek valley in Nebraska. Nature trails were developed to help interpret the geology as well as the...

Dr. Vlach, Psychiatrist Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Dr. Vlach, Psychiatrist is available today at the Santee Health & Wellness Center. The Health Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.