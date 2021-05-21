newsbreak-logo
Verdigre, NE

Verdigre events coming up

Verdigre Updates
 1 day ago

(VERDIGRE, NE) Verdigre has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Verdigre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Eykl_0a7CVAjQ00

HEART Program

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

HEART Program Open until Midnight every Tuesday - Friday at Santee Health and Wellness Center. \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8Iiu_0a7CVAjQ00

Creighton WIC & Imms Clinic

Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 12:30 PM

Address: 808 Chase Ave, Creighton, NE

« All Events Creighton WIC & Imms Clinic July 20 @ 10:30 am -

Dr. Bray, OBGYN

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Dr. Bray, OBGYN is available today at the Santee Health & Wellness Center. The Health Center is open Monday - Friday, 8:00am - 4:30pm. \n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvouF_0a7CVAjQ00

Fossil Bed run

Royal, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Address: 86930 517th Ave, Royal, NE

2 day road run. Ashfall is situated on 360 acres of rugged rangeland in the scenic Verdigre Creek valley in Nebraska. Nature trails were developed to help interpret the geology as well as the...

Dr. Vlach, Psychiatrist

Niobrara, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Dr. Vlach, Psychiatrist is available today at the Santee Health & Wellness Center. The Health Center is open Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 4:30pm.

Verdigre, NE
ABOUT

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

