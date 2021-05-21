Ford Takes in More Than 44,500 F-150 Lightning Orders in 48 Hours
As soon as Ford debuted the all-new, all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup, it offered interested customers a place in line for a refundable $100 deposit. The number of reservations that pile up early has become something of a bragging-rights measuring stick among highly anticipated new electric vehicles—think of the Tesla Model 3 or the GMC Hummer EV. Well, two days have passed since the Lightning struck, and Ford's President and CEO Jim Farley has announced that the automaker has drummed up more than 44,500 reservations.www.motortrend.com