Ford Takes in More Than 44,500 F-150 Lightning Orders in 48 Hours

Everybody enjoys a good commercial. Whether it's watching Will Ferrell make a fool of himself, a homemade recreation of a popular music video, or Bruce Springsteen getting misty-eyed over a Jeep, they can be just the thing to make your day a little brighter. But no matter how good a commercial is, none should distract drivers from watching the road. Yet that seems to be exactly what Ford is trying to achieve, as a new patent reveals. The new system scans the billboards alongside a road and then delivers the most important info about the ad to your car's infotainment display.