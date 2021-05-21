Ridgeway events coming up

(RIDGEWAY, MO) Live events are coming to Ridgeway.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ridgeway area:

Southeast Warren Varsity Baseball @ Central Decatur Leon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 04:45 PM

Address: 1201 NE Poplar St, Leon, IA

The Central Decatur (Leon, IA) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Southeast Warren (Liberty Center, IA) on Tuesday, June 15 @ 5p.

Rumble at Thunder Valley Bethany, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: Thunder Valley Raceway - 23326 E, US Hwy 136, Bethany, MO

Vintage Drags- Car Show- Swap Meet - Thunder Valley Drag Strip Bethany Missouri

Night on the river Leon, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: Leon, IA

catfish tournament little river night tournament 9/18/201,9/19/2021 7p.M.-7A.M. I know alot of people don't like to fish night tournament but if you have had the opportunity to fish this lake at...

34th Annual FORR Spring Fling Pattonsburg, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Date/Time: Fri, Jun 25, 2021 - Sun, Jun 27, 2021 Address: [ Get Map ] 21338 Drake Ave Pattonsburg, MO Event Website: www.forr.net/events/ Contact Phone: (660) 973-2848 - Rob Event Description...

Resound Fest 2021 Bethany, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 35382-35396 W 200th Ave, Bethany, MO

Resound Fest is a free Christian music festival held annually at Miracle Hills Ranch, Bethany, Missouri. This year the festival features Jeremy Camp, I Am They, Building 429, Cochren & Co., Leanna...