Loa, UT

Loa calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Loa Today
Loa Today
 1 day ago

(LOA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Loa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Loa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302VZe_0a7CUhYe00

Fort Desolation First Fest

Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT 84775

Calling all friends and family! Join us for the first run of Fort Desolation Fest, June 14th at Cougar Ridge. We hope to see ya there!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4J3w_0a7CUhYe00

SoulShift Workshop

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 44 W 100 N, Richfield, UT

SoulShift Workshop Join us for a day of shifting your soul, connecting with yourself and others, aligning with your highest self, and expanding your knowledge and consciousness. LIMITED SPOTS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOExj_0a7CUhYe00

King Rally Utah

Sevier County, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 564 S Danny Dr, Sevier, UT

The date has been set for the King Rally Utah’s 2nd annual motorcycle rally. And it is going to be one hell of a party!! Sevier River RV Park in will host the King Rally Utah. Camp sites will go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fijEh_0a7CUhYe00

Richfield Area Chamber Mulligan Masters

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 W 1800 S, Richfield, UT

Sports event in Richfield, UT by Cove View Golf Course on Saturday, June 5 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vq9Er_0a7CUhYe00

Overcoming Challenges: Improve Response to Domestic&Sexual Violence Victims

Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 West 200 South, Richfield, UT 84701

A two day conference providing advanced training on domestic and sexual violence intervention and responses.

ABOUT

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

