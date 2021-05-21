Loa calendar: Events coming up

(LOA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Loa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Loa:

Fort Desolation First Fest Torrey, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 650 East Cougar Ridge Road, Torrey, UT 84775

Calling all friends and family! Join us for the first run of Fort Desolation Fest, June 14th at Cougar Ridge. We hope to see ya there!

SoulShift Workshop Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 44 W 100 N, Richfield, UT

SoulShift Workshop Join us for a day of shifting your soul, connecting with yourself and others, aligning with your highest self, and expanding your knowledge and consciousness. LIMITED SPOTS...

King Rally Utah Sevier County, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 564 S Danny Dr, Sevier, UT

The date has been set for the King Rally Utah’s 2nd annual motorcycle rally. And it is going to be one hell of a party!! Sevier River RV Park in will host the King Rally Utah. Camp sites will go...

Richfield Area Chamber Mulligan Masters Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1315 W 1800 S, Richfield, UT

Sports event in Richfield, UT by Cove View Golf Course on Saturday, June 5 2021

Overcoming Challenges: Improve Response to Domestic&Sexual Violence Victims Richfield, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 800 West 200 South, Richfield, UT 84701

A two day conference providing advanced training on domestic and sexual violence intervention and responses.