Parksville calendar: Coming events

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Parksville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parksville:

19th Century Tombstone Symbolism Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

During the 19th Century, the cemetery became cities of the dead where families spent the day celebrating the deceased loved ones, having picnics. Along with the mourning traditions, tombstones...

Ladies Dress and Accessories Review Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

Susan Miller of the Waveland State Historic Site will share her extensive collection of Civil War era costumes and accessories. Civil War dresses required many different pieces and parts in order...

Summer Reading Program Kick-off Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 W Broadway St, Danville, KY

Stop by the Library to kick off this year’s Summer Reading Program! Pick up a Book Buddy and a calendar of events. Book Buddies are available on a first come, first serve basis. We’ll have weekly...

159th Commemoration / Perryville Days Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 S Buell St, Perryville, KY

Join us for the commemoration of the Perryville Battle of 1862. We will have live music, reenactments, a beauty pageant with scholarship, living history, food booths, a car show...

Right Reverend Charles Quintard Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

Reverend Charles Quintard was an American physician and clergyman who became the second bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee. When the Civil War broke out in 1861, he came joined the Rock...