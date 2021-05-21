newsbreak-logo
Parksville, KY

Parksville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 1 day ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Parksville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Parksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03c8fh_0a7CUc9100

19th Century Tombstone Symbolism

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

During the 19th Century, the cemetery became cities of the dead where families spent the day celebrating the deceased loved ones, having picnics. Along with the mourning traditions, tombstones...

Learn More

Ladies Dress and Accessories Review

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

Susan Miller of the Waveland State Historic Site will share her extensive collection of Civil War era costumes and accessories. Civil War dresses required many different pieces and parts in order...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpQlP_0a7CUc9100

Summer Reading Program Kick-off

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 307 W Broadway St, Danville, KY

Stop by the Library to kick off this year’s Summer Reading Program! Pick up a Book Buddy and a calendar of events. Book Buddies are available on a first come, first serve basis. We’ll have weekly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eV39_0a7CUc9100

159th Commemoration / Perryville Days

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 207 S Buell St, Perryville, KY

Join us for the commemoration of the Perryville Battle of 1862. We will have live music, reenactments, a beauty pageant with scholarship, living history, food booths, a car show...

Learn More

Right Reverend Charles Quintard

Perryville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1825 Battlefield Rd, Perryville, KY

Reverend Charles Quintard was an American physician and clergyman who became the second bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee. When the Civil War broke out in 1861, he came joined the Rock...

Learn More
Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
20
Followers
115
Post
685
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

The fair will go on!

Do you long for some “normalcy” this summer — like slurping slushies, spinning in a Tilt-a-Whirl, hearing the squeals and laughter of children, and even smelling livestock? Well, you’re in for a treat! The Boyle County Fair is scheduled for June 14-19. The fair will be held at the same...
Danville, KYWTVQ

Welcome home concert for American Idol’s Alyssa Wray

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – You can help welcome home Perryville native Alyssa Wray, after her journey on ABC’s hit show “American Idol”. Wray invited the public to a Homecoming Concert Friday night, sharing a snippet of her rehearsing for the event on social media, HERE. According to Wray, the public...
Danville, KYWHAS 11

Discover Boyle County on Great Day Live!

To learn more about Luca Mariano Kentucky Straight Bourbon & Rye, visit lucamariano.com. Wilderness Trail Distillery is located at 4095 Lebanon Rd. in Danville, KY. For more information, visit wildernesstraildistillery.com. Cerci on Main is located at 217 W Main St. in Danville, KY. You can keep up with them on...
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Alyssa Wray to host homecoming concert tomorrow

After competing on ABC’s American Idol and making it into the top 10 contestants, Alyssa Wray is back in Boyle County and putting on a homecoming concert Friday, May 14, at 7-9 p.m. with a Q&A afterwards. The concert is at The Showroom at 2405 Lebanon Road. Attendees should bring their own chairs to sit outside. Bracelets and posters will be available, and there will be a food truck, funnel cakes and snow cones.
Danville, KYWTVQ

Heart of Danville gets new office, hosting scavenger hunt

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Heart of Danville has moved into a new office on North Second Street. It’s part of an effort to encourage investment in that part of downtown. To celebrate, the Main Street program is sponsoring a scavenger hunt to celebrate May as Preservation Month. Residents are...
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Art Center unveils new public art map

The Art Center of the Bluegrass is celebrating Danville’s arts identity with a new public art map of the downtown area. The printed map highlights 16 pieces of public art that are found within the downtown historic overlay and on the Centre College campus. The pieces date from the 1920s through the present and represent a range of media, from paintings to metal sculpture to glass mosaic.
Harrodsburg, KYAdvocate Messenger

Dr. Wesley Carter, 31

Dr. Wesley (Wes) Vaughn Carter, 31, of Harrodsburg, KY, husband of Ariel Darnell Carter, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Haggin Memorial Hospital, Harrodsburg, KY. Born October 16, 1989, in Knoxville, TN, he was the son of Dr. Michael Vaughn and Debra Ann Wellman Carter. Wes’s focus on education...
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Friends of the Library to host DHS Forensics team

The Friends of the Library continue their 2021 programming with a virtual showcase of the nationally ranked Danville High School Forensics Team live via Zoom on Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. The speech and debate performance will be followed by a Q&A session. Information on how to join the event is available on the library’s website at BoylePubLib.org.
Kentucky StateCentre College News & Events

Centro Latino of Danville/Boyle County helps Kentucky’s Latino community

This article was originally published in The Advocate-Messenger. The city of Danville has a lot of beautiful landmarks and restaurants that bring community members together. There is also a small organization in Danville that brings people together with the hope of keeping the community healthy and safe. A perfect example of resiliency and hope is this small nonprofit here in Danville, Centro Latino.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Looking back: Tanyard was an early Danville business

Tanyards for making leather were a necessity in Kentucky when the first settlers began arriving in the new settlements west of the Appalachian Mountains. A tanyard was an operation where animal skins and hides were tanned by using water and tannic acid to turn them into leather for making shoes, harness and saddles.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Danville Knights of Columbus present checks to organizations

The Danville Knights of Columbus recently presented checks to two local organizations from the proceeds of their annual Tootsie Roll Drive at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. From left, are Grand Knight Jerry Lunney presenting Heln Overstreet, director of Holland Farm for $683.90. Holland Farm is an adult day car and training center for persons with intellectual disabilities. And Chairman Ambrose Braunecker, far right, presenting a check for the same amount to Libby Suttles, director of the Wilderness Trace Child Development Center in Danville. -Photo submitted.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Mother’s Day / Motherless Day

When I was a child women wore flowers or corsages to church on special occasions. I’m sure many do today, especially among the ladies of my mother’s generation. On Mother’s Day it was (is?) the custom to wear a red carnation if one’s mother was living and a white carnation if she was not.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

Pets of the week: Sadie the dog and Lacey the cat

This week our featured pets are Sadie the dog and Lacey the cat, available for adoption through the Danville-Boyle County Humane Society (DBCHS) Home To Home™ program. Home To Home™ is a unique, direct-to-adopter program for pet owners looking to re-home their animals. It gives potential adopters a chance to learn more about the animals directly from the people who know them the best.
Danville, KYAdvocate Messenger

News briefs, April 30

Franklin Masonic Lodge #28 at 400 N. 4th St. will host a fish fry Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Isaiah House Treatment Center, Real Hope Behavioral Health, will have a Narcan giveaway on Friday, April 30 (today) at 5:30 p.m. at its location at 975 Hustonville Road. Guest speaker will be Andrew Hager and there will be free pizza and other giveaways.
Boyle County, KYAdvocate Messenger

Activities for youth at the library

The Boyle County Public Library provides a variety of ways for patrons to get involved and experience all the library has to offer. Throughout the pandemic the library has offered numerous fun, free activities including hands-on DIY craft projects, cooking kits, virtual Dungeons & Dragons, virtual book clubs, and so much more.
Danville, KYCentre College News & Events

Beta Theta Pi in-person service event helps Camp Horsin’ Around prepare for summer events

Every year, Centre College’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity partners with and serves a local community partner. Members recently worked with Julie McAllister, executive director of Camp Horsin’ Around, and the Office of Civic and Community Engagement to organize its first in-person, outdoor service event since the start of COVID-19 to help Camp Horsin’ Around prepare its property for summer events.