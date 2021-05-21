newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KS

Events on the Ashland calendar

Posted by 
Ashland Times
Ashland Times
 1 day ago

(ASHLAND, KS) Ashland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ashland area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ALxv_0a7CUbGI00

Graveside service

Fowler, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Here is Charles McKissick’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on April 24, 2021, at the age of 71, Charles McKissick of Flippin, Arkansas, born in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ox6rC_0a7CUbGI00

Spring Workday in Protection

Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 404 N Broadway Ave, Protection, KS

All are welcome to join it is a come and go event SWKLS Staff will arrive at 10 am and leave around 3 or 4.

Learn More

Dalton Gang Hideout 80th Celebration

Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 S Pearlette St, Meade, KS

On June 5th, 2021, the Dalton Gang Hideout in Meade, KS will be having a celebration for the 80th Anniversary as a museum and historic site. The Hideout opened on June 6th 1941. In August 2019...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TznaW_0a7CUbGI00

Fishing Clinic

Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

MORE INFORMATION TO COME! STAY TUNED! From beginner to seasoned fishermen, anglers of all ages can learn tips, tricks and strategies for pursuing fish. From tying knots to bait selection, you're...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hqxl4_0a7CUbGI00

5th Annual Vehicles 4 Vets

Fort Dodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 US-400, Fort Dodge, KS

Come join us for the 5th Annual Vehicles for Vets Car Show @ Kansas Soldiers' Home in Fort Dodge Kansas. This year's car show will be held in memory and tribute of our amazing friend, "Jack...

Learn More
Ashland Times

Ashland Times

Ashland, KS
3
Followers
82
Post
79
Views
ABOUT

With Ashland Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Ashland, KS
City
Meade, KS
City
Fort Dodge, KS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ashland Inc#Local Events#Live Events#Live Theater#Museum#Swkls Staff#The Dalton Gang Hideout#Ks Come#Kansas Soldiers#In Person Events#Broadway#Fort Dodge Kansas#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Anglers#Beginner#Flippin#Digital Tools#Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Ashland, KSPosted by
Ashland Times

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Ashland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ashland: 1. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 2. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $50.55/Hour $1820/Weekly; 3. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Protection); 4. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1564.06 / Week; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,708 per week; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1685.52 / Week;
Ashland, KSPosted by
Ashland Times

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ashland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ashland: 1. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $50.55/Hour $1820/Weekly; 2. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $1836 per week in KS; 3. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,708 per week; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,564 per week; 5. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - up to $10,000 sign on bonus!- CDL-A Required (Protection); 6. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 7. CDL A Company Drivers;
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Ashland, KSPosted by
Ashland Times

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ashland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ashland: 1. Emergency Room (ER) Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $51.00/Hour $1836/Weekly; 2. Hiring Flatbed Truck Drivers; 3. Emergency Room Travel Nurse RN - $1836 per week in KS; 4. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,708 per week; 5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1687.32 / Week; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1564.06 / Week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,564 per week; 8. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer;
Ashland, KSPosted by
Ashland Times

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(ASHLAND, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ashland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.