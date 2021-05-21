Events on the Ashland calendar

(ASHLAND, KS) Ashland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Ashland area:

Graveside service Fowler, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Here is Charles McKissick’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on April 24, 2021, at the age of 71, Charles McKissick of Flippin, Arkansas, born in...

Spring Workday in Protection Protection, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 404 N Broadway Ave, Protection, KS

All are welcome to join it is a come and go event SWKLS Staff will arrive at 10 am and leave around 3 or 4.

Dalton Gang Hideout 80th Celebration Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 502 S Pearlette St, Meade, KS

On June 5th, 2021, the Dalton Gang Hideout in Meade, KS will be having a celebration for the 80th Anniversary as a museum and historic site. The Hideout opened on June 6th 1941. In August 2019...

Fishing Clinic Meade, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 13051 V Rd, Meade, KS

MORE INFORMATION TO COME! STAY TUNED! From beginner to seasoned fishermen, anglers of all ages can learn tips, tricks and strategies for pursuing fish. From tying knots to bait selection, you're...

5th Annual Vehicles 4 Vets Fort Dodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 201 US-400, Fort Dodge, KS

Come join us for the 5th Annual Vehicles for Vets Car Show @ Kansas Soldiers' Home in Fort Dodge Kansas. This year's car show will be held in memory and tribute of our amazing friend, "Jack...