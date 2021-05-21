Livingston events coming soon

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Livingston area:

Tarot Reading W/ Allison Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 55 W Main St, Platteville, WI

Summer vacation for a lot of you is about start and sometimes we all need help deciding what to do during that time. Come in and get an in depth Tarot Card Reading with Allison to help answer...

Boogie Monster - Platteville City Park Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Boogie Monster - Platteville City Park at Platteville City Park, Platteville, WI, Platteville, United States on Thu Aug 05 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:00 pm

2021 Southwest Music Festival Platteville, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:59 PM

Address: 150 North 2nd Street, Platteville, WI 53818

Join us for live music and street dance on Historic 2nd Street in Platteville, 5 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, July 17, 2021!

Make Music Platteville Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Celebrate music on the longest day of the year in this international music festival. Musicians of all ages are welcome to participate and lead music activities. Visit...

Platteville Dairy Days Celebration Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1155 N 2nd St, Platteville, WI

The 74th Annual Dairy Days Celebration starts friday with a flea market, amusement rides and beer tent. The parade down Main Street on Saturday morning is followed by a dairy cattle show at Legion...