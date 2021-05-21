Sterling City calendar: Coming events
(STERLING CITY, TX) Sterling City has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sterling City area:
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76901
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM
Address: 117 Myrl Street, Garden City, TX 79739
Join us on June 19, 2021, in Garden City, TX, for an indoor corn hole tournament, steak dinner, and a live acoustic Texas Country concert.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM
Address: 1520 Walnut St, Colorado City, TX
New Texas Pro Wrestling returns to Colorado City, Texas for another big show for our West Texas Series