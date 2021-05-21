Sterling City calendar: Coming events

(STERLING CITY, TX) Sterling City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sterling City area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Let's Help Pepe! Uriel Talamantes Benefit Garden City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 117 Myrl Street, Garden City, TX 79739

Join us on June 19, 2021, in Garden City, TX, for an indoor corn hole tournament, steak dinner, and a live acoustic Texas Country concert.

New Texas Pro Wrestling Presents: “Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!” Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1520 Walnut St, Colorado City, TX

New Texas Pro Wrestling returns to Colorado City, Texas for another big show for our West Texas Series