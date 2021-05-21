newsbreak-logo
Sterling City, TX

Sterling City calendar: Coming events

Sterling City Daily
 1 day ago

(STERLING CITY, TX) Sterling City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sterling City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKs79_0a7CUZRi00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, San Angelo, TX 76901

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7amE_0a7CUZRi00

Let's Help Pepe! Uriel Talamantes Benefit

Garden City, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:59 PM

Address: 117 Myrl Street, Garden City, TX 79739

Join us on June 19, 2021, in Garden City, TX, for an indoor corn hole tournament, steak dinner, and a live acoustic Texas Country concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbNnT_0a7CUZRi00

New Texas Pro Wrestling Presents: “Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!”

Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 1520 Walnut St, Colorado City, TX

New Texas Pro Wrestling returns to Colorado City, Texas for another big show for our West Texas Series

ABOUT

With Sterling City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

