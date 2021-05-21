Live events on the horizon in Pittsburg

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburg:

Boreal Bird Weekend Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

A boreal bird extravaganza in the north woods of New Hampshire, from Bicknell’s Thrush to boreal residents such as Spruce Grouse, and the myriad of breeding warblers. Includes lodging & meals, and...

Art in August - Open Air Show and Sale Oquossoc, Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 Carry Rd, Oquossoc, ME

Art in August – Art Show and Sale Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10 am – 4 pm, Oquossoc Park in Oquossoc Village The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ annual “Art in August” will be held in Oquossoc Park...

Metallak ATV Season Opener Fun Run Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 161 Main St, Colebrook, NH

Place: Behind Black Bear Tavern and Lemieux's Garage - 161 Main Street, Colebrook, NH Time: 9am-3pm Registration 9-11 Cost: $15.00 per person includes entry to raffles and lunch. There will also...

4th Annual Mohawk Falls Triathlon/Duathlon Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1478 NH-26, Colebrook, NH

Mohawk Falls is a picturesque 40 acre private estate where competitors enjoy running and biking throughout varied terrain including lawns, woodland trails and dirt roads, as well as swimming in...

Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival 5th Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1478 NH-26, Colebrook, NH

Arts & Crafts Festival featuring New England artisans, food vendors and live music by singers & songwriters! Come enjoy this family friendly event that takes place in a beautiful natural setting.