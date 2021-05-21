newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburg, NH

Live events on the horizon in Pittsburg

Posted by 
Pittsburg Bulletin
Pittsburg Bulletin
 1 day ago

(PITTSBURG, NH) Pittsburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XgpmC_0a7CUYYz00

Boreal Bird Weekend

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

A boreal bird extravaganza in the north woods of New Hampshire, from Bicknell’s Thrush to boreal residents such as Spruce Grouse, and the myriad of breeding warblers. Includes lodging & meals, and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGjlR_0a7CUYYz00

Art in August - Open Air Show and Sale

Oquossoc, Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 74 Carry Rd, Oquossoc, ME

Art in August – Art Show and Sale Thursday, August 5, 2021, 10 am – 4 pm, Oquossoc Park in Oquossoc Village The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ annual “Art in August” will be held in Oquossoc Park...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XraTL_0a7CUYYz00

Metallak ATV Season Opener Fun Run

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 161 Main St, Colebrook, NH

Place: Behind Black Bear Tavern and Lemieux's Garage - 161 Main Street, Colebrook, NH Time: 9am-3pm Registration 9-11 Cost: $15.00 per person includes entry to raffles and lunch. There will also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgWVO_0a7CUYYz00

4th Annual Mohawk Falls Triathlon/Duathlon

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Address: 1478 NH-26, Colebrook, NH

Mohawk Falls is a picturesque 40 acre private estate where competitors enjoy running and biking throughout varied terrain including lawns, woodland trails and dirt roads, as well as swimming in...

Learn More

Dixville Notch Music, Arts & Crafts Festival 5th

Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 1478 NH-26, Colebrook, NH

Arts & Crafts Festival featuring New England artisans, food vendors and live music by singers & songwriters! Come enjoy this family friendly event that takes place in a beautiful natural setting.

Learn More
Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg Bulletin

Pittsburg, NH
7
Followers
93
Post
368
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsburg Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
City
Pittsburg, NH
City
Colebrook, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Crafts#Live Events#Tavern#Arts Events#Live Music#Family Friendly Events#Local Events#Sun May#Spruce Grouse#Nh Arts Crafts Festival#In Person Events#Art Show#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Oquossoc Park#Sale Thursday#Raffles#Food Vendors#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Biking
News Break
Arts
Related
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Tall mountains, 1,000 lakes, and waves make New Hampshire’s outdoor options

Colorado, California, Alaska. A few states spring to mind when we think about America’s great outdoors. If you’re from the Northeast, New Hampshire is probably one of them. For everyone else, it’s more likely known for being one of five states without sales tax. New Englanders are right to identify...
LifestylePosted by
Only In New Hampshire

Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family

There’s nothing quite like spending time with family and friends in New Hampshire. Having a great time doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank on a lavish vacation. Instead, we prefer enjoying the great outdoors at a place that also offers activities to keep everyone busy and entertained. We’ve found all of that and more […] The post Crazy Horse Campground In New Hampshire Offers Year-Round Fun For The Whole Family appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colebrook, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

NH-VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon set for June 19

COLEBROOK — The Kiwanis Club of Colebrook is pleased to announce that the seventh annual NH-VT Covered Bridge Half Marathon will take place on Saturday, June 19. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year's race was cancelled. Since the race route includes miles in both states, the Race Committee has worked to make sure it will meet each state's different COVID restrictions still in place to ensure the health and safety of the runners, volunteers, and spectators.
Colebrook, NHconwaydailysun.com

30th Annual Moose Festival Plans are Underway

COLEBROOK — Planning for the 30th Annual Moose Festival has begun. The board of directors for the North Country Chamber of Commerce announced plans for the festival to take place Aug. 27-28. “We’ve connected with the area towns to gather their thoughts about having Moose Festival this year and they...