What’s up Glen Ullin: Local events calendar

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Glen Ullin has a full slate of live events coming up.

These events are coming up in the Glen Ullin area:

ND Country Fest 2021 New Salem, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1109 N 8th St, New Salem, ND

5th Anniversary Event #TogetherAgain July 8-9-10, 2021 New Salem, ND The Social Event of the Summer! #ndcf2021 Tickets and Camping available NOW at ndcountryfest.com Featuring Headliners: Little...

Dschaak Family reunion Zap, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Zap, ND

RSVP here if you will be attending the reunion for brunch and or supper. Thank you

Storytime Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

Amplify Your Adventure - Center, ND Center, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1403 River Rd, Center, ND

Causes event in Center, ND by Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons on Saturday, May 22 2021

Ted and Kari Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 6482 ND-49, Glen Ullin, ND

They are a country/rock acoustic duo with some originals sprinkled in for fun!! They love to have a fun time!!!