newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glen Ullin, ND

What’s up Glen Ullin: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Glen Ullin Voice
Glen Ullin Voice
 1 day ago

(GLEN ULLIN, ND) Glen Ullin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Glen Ullin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfF9b_0a7CUXgG00

ND Country Fest 2021

New Salem, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 1109 N 8th St, New Salem, ND

5th Anniversary Event #TogetherAgain July 8-9-10, 2021 New Salem, ND The Social Event of the Summer! #ndcf2021 Tickets and Camping available NOW at ndcountryfest.com Featuring Headliners: Little...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZA8O_0a7CUXgG00

Dschaak Family reunion

Zap, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Main St, Zap, ND

RSVP here if you will be attending the reunion for brunch and or supper. Thank you

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QOUpg_0a7CUXgG00

Storytime

Hebron, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 09:30 AM

Address: 811 Main, Hebron, ND

Every Wednesday we read a book or 2 to the kids and do a craft. The kids get a treat as well at the end of the hour! I look forward to seeing everyone!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MV72x_0a7CUXgG00

Amplify Your Adventure - Center, ND

Center, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1403 River Rd, Center, ND

Causes event in Center, ND by Girl Scouts - Dakota Horizons on Saturday, May 22 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KPa0_0a7CUXgG00

Ted and Kari

Glen Ullin, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 6482 ND-49, Glen Ullin, ND

They are a country/rock acoustic duo with some originals sprinkled in for fun!! They love to have a fun time!!!

Learn More
Glen Ullin Voice

Glen Ullin Voice

Glen Ullin, ND
0
Followers
83
Post
116
Views
ABOUT

With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hebron, ND
City
Center, ND
City
New Salem, ND
City
Glen Ullin, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Camping#Live Events#Digital Tickets#Book Tickets#Nd The Social Event Of#Nd Causes#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Digital Formats#July#Digital Tools#Remote Audiences#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Morton County, NDPosted by
US 103.3

May 5: Join Hot 97-5 & US 103-3 for Morton County Ag Day

JOIN HOT 97-5 AND US 103-3 ON WEDNESDAY FOR MORTON COUNTY AG DAY!. There is a lot of family fun to be had, this Wednesday, at Morton County Ag Day. On May 5th, the entire community is invited to enjoy a day of education, entertainment, and live farm animals. Admission to Morton County Ag Day is FREE, and we can't wait to see you for all the fun!