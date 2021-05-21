newsbreak-logo
Indian Lake, NY

Coming soon: Indian Lake events

Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Live events are coming to Indian Lake.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

North Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 Main St, North Creek, NY

Come and celebrate Memorial Day Long Weekend at Phoenix Inn Resort! Get a FREE pool pass with the purchase of a meal!

Rustic Furniture Fair

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Interpretations of classic and contemporary rustic art presented in handcrafted furniture, furnishings, and Adirondack paintings.

things to do in blue mountain lake ny

Blue Mountain Lake, Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 9097 NY-30, Blue Mountain Lake, NY

Walk just above the tree line on The Wild Walk while observing the majestic mountain scenery and lea… See Tripadvisor's 531 traveler reviews and photos of Blue Mountain Lake big group activities...

Father's Day Luau Pool Party

North Creek, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 307 Main St, North Creek, NY

Come and celebrate Father's Day with a fun pool party! Music, Food, and Drinks! Bring all your friends and family!

Chimney Mountain and Eagle Cave

Indian Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

***Please read the description carefully before signing up for this hike*** Chimney Mountain Trail is a steep 2.5 mile out and back trail located near Indian Lake. The split summit has a valley in...

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

