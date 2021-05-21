What’s up Lewistown: Local events calendar

(LEWISTOWN, MO) Lewistown is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

Clark Co. Mule Festival Kahoka, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: E Main St, Kahoka, MO

This is an outdoor event open to the public. It has 3 day of mule shows, crafts, foods, camping, and a trail ride. Cost is $5.00 for adults (11 and over) for entire weekend Lots of fun! For more...

Skyrim/Dragonborn Midsummer Gathering La Belle, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: La Belle, MO

Come to a Skyrim themed gathering. The event itself will begin at 9 AM on June 19th, 2021. We will be open to campers starting at noon Friday the 18th and closing around Noon on Sunday the 20th...

Spring into Summer Free Outdoor Workout Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 2533 N 18th St, Quincy, IL

Join us next Saturday at Bob May's park as we "Spring into Summer" with a free workout! Bring a friend and together let's make healthy happen!!! We will meet at the shelter! #AFWarriors👍...

Opening Day Open House & Curator Talk for “The Other Room” Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Join us for our Opening Day Open House & Curator Talk for The Other Room Exhibit! Robert Powell is an artist and the Founder & Executive Director of Portfolio Gallery & Educational Center in St...

The Other Room Exhibit Curated by Robert Powell Quincy, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 1515 Jersey St, Quincy, IL

Join us for “The Other Room” curated by Robert Powell. This exhibit will be on display at the Art Center from May 21 - July 23, 2021. Robert Powell’s statement about “The Other Room” Exhibit: "I...