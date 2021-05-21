Happy calendar: Events coming up

newsbreak-logo
(HAPPY, TX) Live events are coming to Happy.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Happy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41OFiq_0a7CUT9M00

2021 Kids Kamp

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

MH Kids Kamp is back! This is an overnight camp at Ceta Canyon for kids who have completed 1st – 5th grade. Kids will have a […]

Learn More

One Way HS Camp

Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Experience the depths of the Lord while growing closer with others at church camp.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4I0L_0a7CUT9M00

2021 Wilderness First Aid Class

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 15427 Farm to Market Rd 1541, Canyon, TX

When: May 22, 2021 – May 23, 2021 all-day Where: Camp Don Harrington This class is advanced First Aid and participants MUST have current Basic First Aid and CPR for the Healthcare Provider (see...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMUId_0a7CUT9M00

The Delivered Marriage - Weekend Workshop

Canyon, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 18511 City Lake Road, Canyon, TX 79015

Do you need some time just for the 2 of you? Then this weekend marriage workshop is for you! Come revive and strengthen your marriage!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16B8lh_0a7CUT9M00

Al-Anon Family Group

Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 2516 4th Ave, Canyon, TX

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
