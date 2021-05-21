Live events Theodosia — what’s coming up

(THEODOSIA, MO) Theodosia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Theodosia area:

Ozark Backcountry Adventure and Intro to Bush Flying Lakeview, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1777 River Rd, Lakeview, AR

Have fun exploring off the beaten path places while building confidence in yourself and your machine. Learn to mitigate the risks associated with back country and bush flying under the tutelage of...

Pontiac Spearfishing Tournament Pontiac, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Address: 563 Pontiac Cove Road, Pontiac, MO

The annual Pontiac Spearfish Tourney/Catfish Dive is ON. This event is open to all divers. Cash prizes are awarded in three categories: catfish, rough fish and walleye. Registration begins at 7...

Rock'n The River presented by The Grr Lead Hill, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 9299-9001, AR-14, Lead Hill, AR

Rock'n The River presented by The Grr ! Just a lil heads up on our annual event in October this year. Rock N The River! 3 Days Under, Souls Awakened, Weapons Of God, Bred 4 War, Becoming Sons, The...

Healthy Nutrition Class-Low Carb Desserts Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 01:00 PM

Jan Halligan, Registered Dietitian, will share information about healthy eating, general nutrition, and much more! Each month will feature a new nutrition topic. Cost is FREE, but please call...

Flippin Farmers Market Flippin, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: Flippin, AR

Make the market your Flippin Friday Destination! The Flippin Farmers Market is open to the public showcasing vendors providing fresh produce, baked goods, mixes, sauces, pickles, jellies, jams...