newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crestone, CO

Coming soon: Crestone events

Posted by 
Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 1 day ago

(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tb8jC_0a7CUQVB00

Start Session 2 Baca Stables Summer Riding Program

Moffat, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: Moffat, CO

The Baca Grande Stables’ 2021 Summer Children’s Riding Program is for children ages 6 to 15. Following are the weekly sessions as currently scheduled: Session 2, June 28-July 2; Session 3, July...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8JoR_0a7CUQVB00

Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat

Moffat, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 000 Crestone, Crestone, CO 81143

Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat hosted by Camila Bruce of Luminous Photography

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTy5c_0a7CUQVB00

75th Annual Westcliffe Stampede PRCA Rodeo

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 90 Co Rd 241, Westcliffe, CO

75th Annual Westcliffe Stampede PRCA Rodeo at Wet Mountain Valley Saddle Club, 90 County Road 241, PO Box 501, Westcliffe, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to Sat Jul 17 2021 at 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUKAL_0a7CUQVB00

David Starr Music

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Americana artist David Starr possesses “a compelling voice, something truly special, both accessible and passionate” (Elmore), that has been honed releasing nine albums, ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rF3K_0a7CUQVB00

KLZR Summer in the Park Concert

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 103 S 2nd St, Westcliffe, CO

KLZR’s Summer in the Park live music series wraps up on 2nd Street with Tom Munch from Pueblo playing a variety of acoustic music.

Learn More
Crestone Digest

Crestone Digest

Crestone, CO
4
Followers
103
Post
380
Views
ABOUT

With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moffat, CO
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Crestone, CO
City
Westcliffe, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Live Events#Rodeo#County Road#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Summer Children#Riding Program#Americana#Baca Grande Stables#Music Series#In Person Events#Live Content#Acoustic Music#Stand Up Comedy#Formats#Live Remote Experience#Entertainers#Children Ages#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...