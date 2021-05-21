Coming soon: Crestone events

(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

Start Session 2 Baca Stables Summer Riding Program Moffat, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: Moffat, CO

The Baca Grande Stables’ 2021 Summer Children’s Riding Program is for children ages 6 to 15. Following are the weekly sessions as currently scheduled: Session 2, June 28-July 2; Session 3, July...

Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat Moffat, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 000 Crestone, Crestone, CO 81143

Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat hosted by Camila Bruce of Luminous Photography

75th Annual Westcliffe Stampede PRCA Rodeo Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 90 Co Rd 241, Westcliffe, CO

75th Annual Westcliffe Stampede PRCA Rodeo at Wet Mountain Valley Saddle Club, 90 County Road 241, PO Box 501, Westcliffe, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to Sat Jul 17 2021 at 11:00 pm

David Starr Music Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Americana artist David Starr possesses “a compelling voice, something truly special, both accessible and passionate” (Elmore), that has been honed releasing nine albums, ...

KLZR Summer in the Park Concert Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 103 S 2nd St, Westcliffe, CO

KLZR’s Summer in the Park live music series wraps up on 2nd Street with Tom Munch from Pueblo playing a variety of acoustic music.