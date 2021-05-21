Coming soon: Crestone events
(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: Moffat, CO
The Baca Grande Stables’ 2021 Summer Children’s Riding Program is for children ages 6 to 15. Following are the weekly sessions as currently scheduled: Session 2, June 28-July 2; Session 3, July...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 000 Crestone, Crestone, CO 81143
Goddess Embodiment Experience Retreat hosted by Camila Bruce of Luminous Photography
Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM
Address: 90 Co Rd 241, Westcliffe, CO
75th Annual Westcliffe Stampede PRCA Rodeo at Wet Mountain Valley Saddle Club, 90 County Road 241, PO Box 501, Westcliffe, United States on Fri Jul 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to Sat Jul 17 2021 at 11:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Americana artist David Starr possesses “a compelling voice, something truly special, both accessible and passionate” (Elmore), that has been honed releasing nine albums, ...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 103 S 2nd St, Westcliffe, CO
KLZR’s Summer in the Park live music series wraps up on 2nd Street with Tom Munch from Pueblo playing a variety of acoustic music.