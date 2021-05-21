newsbreak-logo
Culbertson, NE

Events on the Culbertson calendar

Culbertson News Beat
(CULBERTSON, NE) Live events are lining up on the Culbertson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Culbertson:

STEM Youth Fitness Martial Arts Program

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

STEM Martial Arts and Fitness Program (Ages 5 and up); This 8-session class meets Tues & Thurs, June 1-June 24, at MCC Tipton Hall Weeth Theater. This fitness class gives students Martial Arts...

Learn More

Yoga Basics - June

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

This 4-session class focuses on balancing the mind and body through simple poses and breathing exercises. A great class if you are just starting your yoga practice or you have been attending a...

Learn More
The Drought Buster

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

The Drought Buster at Kiplinger Arena, 1412 West 5th Street McCook, NE 69001, McCook, NE 69001, Mccook, United States on Wed May 19 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun May 23 2021 at 08:00 am

Learn More
Dale Lavern Stanley

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 607 Norris Ave, McCook, NE

Dale L. Stanley age 86, of McCook, passed away at the Community Hospital of McCook on May 16, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at the Hermann Jones Chapel in McCook on Friday, May 21, 2021...

Learn More

Battle in the Saddle 2021

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: W 4th St, McCook, NE

June 25-27, 2021 ADDED MONEY Buckles and other prizes. Dog races. Free BBQ. Firemen as my arena crew and homemade ice cream

Learn More
