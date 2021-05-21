Live events on the horizon in Curtis

(CURTIS, NE) Curtis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Curtis:

Party with the Pastors! Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1610 8th St, Gothenburg, NE

Party with the Pastors is November 15th after second service lunch provided!! If you’re new to The Crossing Fellowship or you want to learn more about us please contact Barry Holbrook!!

WURST TAG 2021 Eustis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

NEBRASKA'S BIGGEST PARTY ON A HILL $20 Advance Tickets $25 At The Gate Beer Garden Opens at 5 PM FREE CAMPING IS AVAILABLE!! Wurst Tag is a family oriented German heritage celebration similar to...

FCA Central Nebraska Golf Scramble - Gothenburg Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 40950 Rd 768, Gothenburg, NE

Join us for a fun day of golf on July 12th at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg! The top 3 teams will qualify for the FCA Nebraska State Scramble. More details to come.

Massacre Chapter Ride McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Massacre Chapter Ride at Mccook Nebr, McCook, NE 69001, Mccook, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 pm

Nebraska-Kansas Junior Cup Matches Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 40950 Rd 768, Gothenburg, NE

The event pits the top eight junior golfers from Kansas and Nebraska against each other in a team match play format. The competition begins on day one with morning Foursomes and afternoon...