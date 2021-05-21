newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Curtis, NE

Live events on the horizon in Curtis

Posted by 
Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 1 day ago

(CURTIS, NE) Curtis is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Curtis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhOiz_0a7CUN6E00

Party with the Pastors!

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1610 8th St, Gothenburg, NE

Party with the Pastors is November 15th after second service lunch provided!! If you’re new to The Crossing Fellowship or you want to learn more about us please contact Barry Holbrook!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKYXs_0a7CUN6E00

WURST TAG 2021

Eustis, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

NEBRASKA'S BIGGEST PARTY ON A HILL $20 Advance Tickets $25 At The Gate Beer Garden Opens at 5 PM FREE CAMPING IS AVAILABLE!! Wurst Tag is a family oriented German heritage celebration similar to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Imun_0a7CUN6E00

FCA Central Nebraska Golf Scramble - Gothenburg

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Address: 40950 Rd 768, Gothenburg, NE

Join us for a fun day of golf on July 12th at Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg! The top 3 teams will qualify for the FCA Nebraska State Scramble. More details to come.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06uh81_0a7CUN6E00

Massacre Chapter Ride

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Massacre Chapter Ride at Mccook Nebr, McCook, NE 69001, Mccook, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 10:00 am to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbGBu_0a7CUN6E00

Nebraska-Kansas Junior Cup Matches

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 40950 Rd 768, Gothenburg, NE

The event pits the top eight junior golfers from Kansas and Nebraska against each other in a team match play format. The competition begins on day one with morning Foursomes and afternoon...

Learn More
Curtis Digest

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
2
Followers
105
Post
248
Views
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Camping#Digital Tickets#Sun May#Ne Party#The Crossing Fellowship#German#Ne Join#Wild Horse Golf Club#Ne 69001#Live Content#Contact Barry Holbrook#November 15th#Fun#Live Formats#In Person Attendance#Remote Audiences#Beer#Lunch#Digital Formats
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Mccook, NE
City
Gothenburg, NE
City
Curtis, NE
Related
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Nebraska Preps Postgame | RecruitLook Lincoln Recap

After a busy week of AAU action at the Kinetic Sports Complex in Lincoln, Damon Benning and Jacob Padilla sat down to recap the RecruitLook Lincoln Showcase and hit on a variety of other random topics including the NBA playoffs, shot clocks and more. You can catch the Nebraska Preps...
Gothenburg, NEgothenburgleader.com

Gothenburg tracksters look for bids to State Meet

Gothenburg’s track teams have a tall order in front of them as they prepare for the B-6 district track meet, scheduled for May 13 at Ogallala. “As usual, our district is tough,” co-head coach Steve Reeves said. “There are 10 teams that all have some talented individuals.”. Reeves went on...
Minden, NEthemindencourier.com

Minden Fifth At Gothenburg Inv.

The Minden Whippets golf team traveled to Gothenburg on May 3 for the 2021 Gothenburg Invitational tournament held at Wild Horse Golf Club outside Gothenburg. The Whippets placed fifth overall shooting a team score of 352. North Platte won the invite with a 328 followed by Ogallala with a 333 and Gothenburg at 334.
Curtis, NEhuskeradio.com

RESULTS: Cattle Trail Boy’s Golf Invite

The Annual Cattle Trail Golf Tournament was held on Tuesday at Arrowhead Meadows Golf Course in Curtis, with Cambridge bringing home the team title. Arapahoe’s Haiden Van Houtan won the invite, shooting a 98. Full results from the meet are below.
Gothenburg, NEruralradio.com

Gothenburg Golf Invitational Results

GOTHENBURG – Area teams were in action Tuesday at the Gothenburg invite from Wildhorse Golf Course. Teams in action were North Platte, Ogallala, Bellevue East, Lexington, Decatur Community, Holdrege, Gothenburg, Broken Bow, Minden, Cozad, and McCook. North Platte won top marks overall, shooting 328. Ogallala was runner-up at 333 and...
North Platte, NEhuskeradio.com

Bulldog Golfers Claim Gothenburg Invite

The North Platte boy’s golf team continued to dominate, winning another invite, this time at the Gothenburg Invite at Wildhorse on Tuesday. The team beat out second place Ogallala by five strokes, 328 to 333 to win it. Host Gothenburg was just one stroke back from the Indians, shooting a 334.
Broken Bow, NESand Hills Express

McCook Team Champion – Broken Bow 6th at SWC Boys Golf Championships

The Southwest Conference boys golf championship was held Thursday at Wildhorse Golf Course in Gothenburg. McCook was the the team champion with a 318. Ogallala was the team runner-up with a 325. Only 2 shots separated places 3-5. Minden was third with a 337, Gothenburg was 4th with a 338, and Cozad was 5th with a 339. The Broken Bow boys golf team was sixth overall with a 352. Blake Denson had the low round of the day for Broken Bow with an 80 to place 8th on the day. Nathan Reynolds of Broken Bow finished 15th with an 86. Austin Harvey shot a 91, Zach Gaffney a 95, and Carsten Fox shot a 101 for the Indians. The low round of the tournament was a 75 turned in by Brady Esch of McCook to win the SWC individual title. Seth Daup of Gothenburg was one shot behind with a 76 to finish runner-up. Cozad was led by Jacob Engel who placed fifth overall with a 78 for the 18 hole event.
Curtis, NEPosted by
Curtis Digest

Coming soon: Curtis events

(CURTIS, NE) Curtis is ready for live events. With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Curtis, NEruralradio.com

Livestock Judging Camp is May 26-27

CURTIS, Neb. — Youth ages 8 to 18 are invited to learn more about livestock judging at the 2021 Standard of Excellence Livestock Judging Camp at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture. NCTA Livestock Team members and Coach Doug Smith will conduct the camp on May 26, with participants encouraged...
Gothenburg, NEknopnews2.com

“Tea with Jenny” supports Gothenburg artist

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first inaugural “Tea with Jenny” brought women together to support a Gothenburg quilter, Jenny Raymond. Raymond is a world-renowned, quilter and designer. She is most known for her intricate artistry and quality materials. During “Tea with Jenny,” there was a fashion show showcasing some of Raymond’s designs. A gallery at the Prairie Art Center has Raymond’s work on display.
Dawson County, NELexington Clipper-Herald

Swedes take win at Dowson County Golf Meet

GOTHENBURG - The Lexington, Cozad and Gothenburg golf teams competed in the Dawson County Invite on Thursday, April 29 at Wildhorse Golf Club in Gothenburg. The three teams faced the day with the nicest weather yet, sunny and warm with some wind. Jacob Engel led the course on score having...