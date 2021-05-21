newsbreak-logo
Great River, NY

Great River calendar: What's coming up

Great River Dispatch
Great River Dispatch
 1 day ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Great River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

Save the Date: The Global Giving Tree hosts Inaugural Golf Outing for World Elephant Day — The Long Island Wave

Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 398 Great River Rd, Great River, NY

The Global Giving Tree will be holding its Inaugural Golf Outing for World Elephant Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The event will be held at Timber Point Golf Course at 398 Great River Road in...

Live Music by Uncle Petey — The Wharf Oakdale

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 445 Vanderbilt Blvd, Oakdale, NY

Eat, drink, and dance all summer long on their outdoor patio every Thursday through Sunday, while enjoying some great waterfront views. D.J. Epic will make an appearance on June 27 from 4 p.m...

MISSION WALK 2021

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Heckscher State Pkwy, East Islip, NY

Join our team for this 5k Walk & Picnic! Help us raise funds for the United Methodist World Service Fund - part of our shared ministry apportionments. It's a full day of excitement! Invite your...

Children of Eden at Studio Theatre LI

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 265 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Children of Eden Directed by Tommy Ranieri The Inaugural Mainstage Production at BayWay Arts Center. Studio Theatre of Long Island at BayWay Arts Center 265 East Main Street, East Islip, NY, 11730...

The Vibe - Summer Kick-Off at Oakdale Yacht Club

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 Shore Dr, Oakdale, NY

Kick off the summer of 2021 with The Vibe at our Memorial Day Weekend bash!!

Great River Dispatch

Great River, NY
With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Suffolk County, NY

This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.17.21

• Today will be sunny, with a high temperature near 71 degrees and a calm wind, becoming south 5 to 9 miles per hour in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 52. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 77.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Sayville, NY

School of Rock pushing for a June opening in Sayville

An Oakdale native and his wife are teaming up to open their newest School of Rock — inside a former daycare center in Sayville. Joel and Emilia Camp said that they expect that some time in June they will start bringing to the Sayville area what they’ve been bringing for seven years to their Farmingdale School of Rock location — a positive environment where young people can thrive socially and learn music.
Suffolk County, NY

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
Suffolk County, NY

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of May 15

There’s no denying that the North Fork real estate market is hotter now than ever before. With that comes a constant influx of new homes hitting the market each week. Whether you’re looking for a traditional farmhouse with original character, a beachy cottage by the Bay, or a sprawling estate overlooking the Long Island Sound, this real estate market has you covered.
East Hampton, NY

Hamptons for all?

While the Hamptons have long been labeled the playground for the rich and famous, normal folks are what keeps the tony area going. There are thousands of people, such as teachers, first responders, store clerks, healthcare employees, restaurant workers and the like, who serve as the beating heart of East End towns known for sprawling estates behind foreboding privacy hedges.
Great River Dispatch

Thursday has sun for Great River — 3 ways to make the most of it

(GREAT RIVER, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Great River. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Great River Dispatch

Great River-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Having it all never looked so good. This magnificent home boasts panoramic views of the Connetquot River and is situated on park-like grounds at the end of the cul-de-sac. The property also has its own private sandy beach, bulkhead and dock. There are 4 large bedrooms, 2 of which have additional loft space; great room, 3 fireplaces; and a large dining area. Enjoy river views from almost every room in the house., as well as from the outdoor fire pit and free-form waterside pool, gazebo and entertaining areas. Entertaining has never been easier in this spacious waterfront home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Danielle Baker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate at 631-288-6244</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT25lS2V5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0xJTlktMzI5Nzc3OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>Beautifully Designed Farm Ranch Overlooking the Gorgeous Connetquot River. Breathtaking Views From Every Angle. Charming Features Including Large EIK, Dining Room, Additional Sitting Room w/ Fireplace, Custom Built In Cabinetry, Cozy Den or Office w/Fireplace, Great Room w/High Ceilings and Views to Entertain w Ease, Two Large Bedrooms with Hall Full Bath, Additional 1/2 Bath, Private Main Bedroom Up w/ Walk in Closets, Oversized Bath, Scenic Outside Deck in Main w/Sliders. Lower Full Length Deck Leads to Lovely Manicured Landscape, Multi Boat Dock Slip, Many Amenities, Including Full Basement, CAC, Sprinklers... Vacation All Year... One of a Kind Impressive River Location With Serene Sunrise/Sunsets!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Walsh, Leesa Byrnes Realty Inc at 631-589-2000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwT25lS2V5JTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLU1MU0xJTlktMzMwNTcyMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Great River Dispatch

These jobs are hiring in Great River — and they let you set your own schedule

Check out these Great River-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Accounts Receivable;2. CDL-A Driver - Home Daily;3. Sales Assistant;4. NY, Hicksville - Retail Merchandising Rep;5. Part Time Utility/Retail Merchandiser - Ronkonkoma NY Area;6. Package Handler - Earn up to $640.00 a Week;7. Seasonal Customer Assistant Representative Summer 2021 - Centereach, Smithtown, West Islip, Deer ...;8. Temporary Store Associate;9. Data Entry;10. Seasonal Package Sorter - Earn up to $15/hr!;