Great River calendar: What's coming up

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Great River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

Save the Date: The Global Giving Tree hosts Inaugural Golf Outing for World Elephant Day — The Long Island Wave Great River, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 398 Great River Rd, Great River, NY

The Global Giving Tree will be holding its Inaugural Golf Outing for World Elephant Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The event will be held at Timber Point Golf Course at 398 Great River Road in...

Live Music by Uncle Petey — The Wharf Oakdale Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 445 Vanderbilt Blvd, Oakdale, NY

Eat, drink, and dance all summer long on their outdoor patio every Thursday through Sunday, while enjoying some great waterfront views. D.J. Epic will make an appearance on June 27 from 4 p.m...

MISSION WALK 2021 East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Heckscher State Pkwy, East Islip, NY

Join our team for this 5k Walk & Picnic! Help us raise funds for the United Methodist World Service Fund - part of our shared ministry apportionments. It's a full day of excitement! Invite your...

Children of Eden at Studio Theatre LI East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 265 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Children of Eden Directed by Tommy Ranieri The Inaugural Mainstage Production at BayWay Arts Center. Studio Theatre of Long Island at BayWay Arts Center 265 East Main Street, East Islip, NY, 11730...

The Vibe - Summer Kick-Off at Oakdale Yacht Club Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 520 Shore Dr, Oakdale, NY

Kick off the summer of 2021 with The Vibe at our Memorial Day Weekend bash!!