Ridgway calendar: Coming events

(RIDGWAY, IL) Ridgway has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ridgway area:

Back in the saddle!!! New Haven, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 138 Ford St, New Haven, IL

Back again at one of our favorites, ice cold beer and classic country gold music bound to be a great time...

Harrisburg American Legion Baseball Team 1st Annual Golf Scramble. Eldorado, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 355 Golf Course Rd, Eldorado, IL

Fundraiser for American Legion Baseball Team • 4 Person Scramble • $200.00 PER TEAM • Skin Game, 50/50 Drawing & Raffles • Lunch will be served at the conclusion of the tournament • Refreshments...

Jason Eady Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 217 E Poplar St, Harrisburg, IL

Join us for an afternoon with Eady at Morello's Banquet Hall. Special guest Tim Crosby. Event hosted by Travis Beasley. General admission tickets only - limited number available. Purchase below...

SIC Volleyball Tryouts Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 3575 College Rd, Harrisburg, IL

If you are interested in attending SIC this fall and playing college volleyball, come to tryouts! WHERE: SIC’s Deaton Gymnasium WHEN: May 22 at 4 p.m. WHAT TO BRING: Knee pads, volleyball, water...

2021 Chamber Golf Tournament Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1110 Shawnee Hills Rd, Harrisburg, IL

Join us for the 2021 Saline County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament! The tournament will take place on Friday June 18th at Shawnee Hills Country Club, in Harrisburg. The tournament's rain date...