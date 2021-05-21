Nucla calendar: Coming events

(NUCLA, CO) Live events are coming to Nucla.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nucla:

Free LIVE Concert Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

You're invited to our FREE live concert! Come hear a different variety of music that glorifies God along with testimonies of people who's hearts have been touched by God!

Free Yoga Norwood, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1555 Summit St, Norwood, CO

Free Yoga with Marie Fernkist Green at The Livery. Donations greatly appreciated.



Basic RiderCourse Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 03:00 PM

MSF Basic RiderCourse Two days: Monday May 17th and Tuesday May 18th. $300 Learn how to ride a motorcycle and earn your motorcycle endorsement. Montrose Rec Dept - McNeil Soccer Field 2104 S. Rio...

Black Canyon Ascent Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Description: 2021 event date has been moved to October. Exact date TBD. The Black Canyon Ascent 6-mile Run and Challenge Walk features a tough, scenic 6-mile course starting at an elevation of...

Flower Crafting -n- Planting Seeds for Our Mothers Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 321 East Main Street, Montrose, CO 81401

Join Krissy & Levi, and bring your kiddos in for some Flower Fun!