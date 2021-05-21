newsbreak-logo
Jackman events coming soon

Jackman Daily
 1 day ago

(JACKMAN, ME) Live events are lining up on the Jackman calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jackman area:

15 Mile Gone Wild

West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 3775 US-201, West Forks, ME

Event in West Forks, ME by Fifteen Mile Stream Lodge & Outfitters on Saturday, June 26 2021 with 139 people interested and 33 people going.

Extension on the Road

Greenville, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 148 Moosehead Lake Rd, Greenville, ME

We will have soil testing kits, gardening fact sheets, starting a farm, and 4-H Youth information available. Extension on the Road is a great opportunity for you to bring a diseased plant or tree...

Dead River Release at 6,000 CFS

West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 2265 US-201, West Forks, ME

The Dead is alive! And at 6,000 CFS it is roaring! General Trip Overview: -8:30am = Check In -9:00am = Safety Speech -10:00am = Arrival at the Put In -10:30am - 2:30pm = 16 Mile Rafting Trip on...

The Chesuncook Lake Salmon Derby - 2021

Greenville, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 09:01 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: Forestry Building - Boat Launch Rd, Piscataquis County, ME 04441

The Chesuncook Lake Salmon Derby - 2021 Join us on May 29 -May 30 1st Prize - $500 for the largest salmon 2nd Prize - $500 for the Fish Pool

LAST BLAST on the Dead River

West Forks, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2265 US-201, West Forks, ME

The LAST BLAST is an event we hold near and dear to our hearts. This is the biggest party of the year and the river trip comes with our famous Pig Roast lunch. At night, we will be jamming out to...

ABOUT

With Jackman Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Jackman, MESun-Journal

Jackman lumber gallery

A crew runs the lumber stacker for packaging and shipping at Moose River Lumber in Jackman on Monday, May 10. Michael G. Seamans/Morning Sentinel.
Somerset County, MEtownline.org

EVENTS: Pond construction and maintenance workshop on June 4

Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District, in partnership with the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and Somerset County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD), is sponsoring a Pond Construction and Maintenance Workshop on Friday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the District office at 893 West Street in Rockport.