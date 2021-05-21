newsbreak-logo
Gardiner, MT

Live events on the horizon in Gardiner

Posted by 
Gardiner News Flash
 1 day ago

(GARDINER, MT) Gardiner is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gardiner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwG11_0a7CUHns00

Digitale Kunst: Redys Reise zum Mond

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: Weststraße 5-7, 59065 Hamm

Lernt mit Redy die Digitalwerkstatt Kunst Studio App kennen !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eJarU_0a7CUHns00

Big Sky Farmers Market

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: Ousel Falls Rd, Big Sky, MT

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 2 - August 25, 2021Wednesdays, 5PM - 8PM Location: The Fire Pit Park in Town Center Plaza,33 Lone Peak Dr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RyNp_0a7CUHns00

Annual Horse Drive

Gardiner, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 164 Crevice Rd, Gardiner, MT

Annual Hell's A-Roarin' Outfitters Horse Drive Event through the streets of Gardiner, Montana and the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Route ends at Jardine Rodeo Grounds, Jardine...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N7iNh_0a7CUHns00

2021 Montana Psychiatry Conference

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:45 PM

Address: 163 Chico Road, Pray, MT 59065

The Montana Psychiatry Conference addresses some of the most challenging issues faced by Montana psychiatrists and advanced practitioners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0EzO_0a7CUHns00

Junk-Fest 2021 Early Bird Tickets

Gallatin Gateway, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 25 Wheeler Mountain Way, Gallatin Gateway, MT 59730

Early Bird Tickets! Get in 1 hour early! Limited Entry! Antiques, Primitives, Farm Finds, Upcycled & Re-Purposed Garden, Home Decor, Shabby

Gardiner, MT
With Gardiner News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Gardiner, MT
City
Gallatin Gateway, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
Montana State

Dinosaurs, prehistoric Montana Moments at Museum of the Rockies

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana has one of the world's most extensive collections of dinosaur fossils. At Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, you can see those ancient fossils up close and learn all about them. The museum attracts people from all over the world. On the day NBC Montana visited,...
Montana State
Only In Montana

Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again

Montana summers fly by in the blink of an eye. In a state where it’s possible (and probable) that we’ll see snow in June, it’s easy to appreciate the warm sunshine and long, beautiful days. This summer, we hope you’ll stick around and explore a little more of Big Sky Country. Start by heading to […] The post Whitefish City Beach Is A Beachfront Attraction In Montana You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again appeared first on Only In Your State.
Montana State

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana State

Whitefish mulls extending services south of MT 40

Whitefish City Council is taking public input on whether to allow for extending city services south of Montana 40, which would also allow for annexation of property in the area. A public hearing is scheduled for Monday before Council on potential updates to the city’s extension of service plan and...
Montana State
94.9 KYSS FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Montana State

A Montana Elk Story – An RMEF Film

Brad Treu of Mathews Archery faces the challenges of western bowhunting in Big Sky Country. An absolute monster bull proves to be a formidable adversary and surprise outcomes are the result of skill and opportunity. As the story goes, nothing good comes easy. Mathews Archery — http://mathewsinc.com/​​​. Browning Firearms —...
Montana State

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Park County, MT

Produce Partnership set to open processing unit

PARK COUNTY, Mont. - The Producer Partnership announced plans to open the first non-profit, federally inspected livestock processing facility in Montana. The Producer Partnership was organized in April 2020 with the mission of farmers and ranchers working to end hunger in Montana.
Gardiner, MT
Gardiner News Flash

Check out these homes for sale in Gardiner now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The River House is located in a country setting 10.5 miles north of Gardiner on the banks of the Yellowstone River. It's being sold as a fully equipped VR home. This 3700 SF home offers 4B, 2BTH, a fully equipped kitchen, large dining room with rock fireplace, family room, living room and a large laundry facility in the walkout basement. Master Bedroom Suite has newly remodeled bathroom with a dual walk-in shower, and sliding glass doors that open onto the deck overlooking the River. Open space kitchen and dining room allows for cooking and easy conversation. The front living room is spacious and comfortable. Cozy family room has sliding glass doors that open to the back deck overlooking the Yellowstone River offering a tranquil space for family and friends. The River’s edge is just steps away where there are several good fishing holes. The spacious front yard has large mature trees, a pond with waterfall and beautiful landscaping with UGS. 90 min. from Bozeman Airport, 10 min. to YNP.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lori and Scott Hamilton, Legacy Lands, LLC at 406-848-9400</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNDQ3MDMlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>BORDERS FOREST SERVICE! Hunters and outdoor enthusiasts look no further! Charming Montana home on 1.87 acres with 3 Bed, 2.5 bath and perched atop the town of Jardine overlooking babbling Bear Creek which flows all year long. Quick, easy access to Yellowstone Park, this makes a great hunting retreat, vacation rental, or year-round residence. Abundant wildlife is a regular sighting. Endless recreational opportunities ensure you will always have something to do from this beautiful property. Adjacent to thousands of acres of public land in world renowned, prime elk country, truly a hunter's paradise!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Baily Goodwine, Maverick Realty at 406-222-0304</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmlnJTIwU2t5JTIwQ291bnRyeSUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1HQVJNVC0zNTYxMzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>
Bozeman, MT

Bozeman to build pickleball courts at Bogert Park

Pickleballers, rejoice: Dedicated courts for the sport that is sort of like a cross between tennis, badminton and ping-pong are coming to Bozeman. Pickleball players have made the tennis courts at Southside Park on College Street their home, bringing in portable nets to play on courts marked on top of the tennis court lines. The courts can be crowded, and in 2017 a group of pickleballers bounced en masse into city hall to ask Bozeman to create a dedicated court space for them.