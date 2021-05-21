Live events Seligman — what’s coming up
(SELIGMAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Seligman.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Seligman area:
Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Address: 371 Garden St. Ste. A, Prescott, AZ 86305
The Feminine Pen - Festival of Women Authors (in Prescott, Arizona)
Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM
Address: 3000 Spence Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ 86305
If you love the idea of more kids on bikes, this is for you.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM
Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ
Fly over several scenic sights on your way to the Grand Canyon, where you'll land and have time to explore the canyon floor. On the way back, fly over the Strip.. Choice of 8:00AM, 11:00AM, 2:00PM...
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 1454 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305
a demo on both my signature looks. adding dimension back into blondies & the blonding maintenance for those that have the dimension!