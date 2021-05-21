Live events Seligman — what’s coming up

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come check this cabin out if you want privacy and all the room to roam! This turn key cabin has enough amenities to be in a remote part of Arizona but still have the comforts of home! The cabin is 768 sqft but also has a small 260 sqft bunk house for those extra guests. The Cabin sits at just about 6000 ft elevation and borders 640 acres of state land on the south and 640 acres to the east, so you have lots of land to hike, horseback or hunting right in your own backyard. Home has a 1000 gallon water tank and a solar system that exists of 6 -235 watt P.V. solar panels, 1- Conext 60 amp solar charge controller,1-Conext 4000 watt 24 volt True Sin Wave Inverter/Charger and 4 L16 AGM 6-volt sealed deep cycle batteries. This is a great turn key operation that's priced right. Wont last long! There is a huge green house area for all of your vegetables and herbs. Approximately a dozen chickens come with theproperty with an automatic feeder that holds enough food for 10 days. There is a 432 sq ft 1B/1B home with real oak floors. 2 overseas containers are there to holdsupplies or horse tack. There is an additional 400 sq foot (approx) studio that is mostly finished that comes with kitchen and bathroom. Attached to this studio is an open deck that is approx 400 sq ft for outdoor entertaining. Seller has just installed an $8,000 security system. These cameras are state of the Fully permitted septic system, cargo container and sheds on the property. Cabin is a 1 bedroom and bathroom with shower. Of course, the kitchen has ample room to prepare meals and make that morning coffee to take outside on the view stricken porch. Lots of wildlife out here, deer, elk, javelina, and antelope. Very close to State Trust Land. Home comes with water tank, and permitted septic, your own solar system will be needed. Owner financing may be available with 50% down. Excellent opportunity to live in an area with NO HOA, and build equity in your mountain cabin The home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a detached 2 Car Garage and Work Shop. Just imagine your self sitting on the Huge front porch watching the amazing Arizona sunrises.