Seligman, AZ

Live events Seligman — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Seligman News Beat
Seligman News Beat
 1 day ago

(SELIGMAN, AZ) Live events are coming to Seligman.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Seligman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vQQy7_0a7CUGv900

The Feminine Pen - Festival of Women Authors

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 371 Garden St. Ste. A, Prescott, AZ 86305

The Feminine Pen - Festival of Women Authors (in Prescott, Arizona)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qt352_0a7CUGv900

2021 ACA Leaders' Summit & On-the-Bike Skills Training

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 3000 Spence Springs Rd, Prescott, AZ 86305

If you love the idea of more kids on bikes, this is for you.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2vur_0a7CUGv900

Grand Canyon West Rim Tour | 52% Ticket Discount

Peach Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:30 PM

Address: 5001 Diamond Bar Rd, Peach Springs, AZ

Fly over several scenic sights on your way to the Grand Canyon, where you'll land and have time to explore the canyon floor. On the way back, fly over the Strip.. Choice of 8:00AM, 11:00AM, 2:00PM...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExqEm_0a7CUGv900

Modern Dimension + Modern Blonde— Prescott, AZ

Prescott, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 1454 West Gurley Street, Prescott, AZ 86305

a demo on both my signature looks. adding dimension back into blondies & the blonding maintenance for those that have the dimension!

Learn More
Seligman News Beat

Seligman News Beat

Seligman, AZ
4
Followers
92
Post
574
Views
ABOUT

With Seligman News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

News Break
Politics
Related
Prescott, AZknau.org

FCC Applications

On May 13, 2021, Northern Arizona University, licensee of K207-DX 89.3 Kingman, AZ; K228-EA 93.5 Payson, AZ; K273-AN Cottonwood, AZ; K291-AL, Prescott, AZ filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for a renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit:
Chino Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Olsen’s Ranch Horse Series Starts June 6th

Chino Valley’s Olsen’s Grain is kicking off this year’s “Olsen’s Ranch Horse Show series” on June 6, 2021! Sunday June 6th’s season opener is followed by one more series show on July 10th also at Olsen’s Arena in Chino Valley. The series with Finals will wrap up during Arizona Equifest at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds on September 17th!
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Prescott, AZtheprescotttimes.com

Did You Know That Prescott, Az has A Ballet Star? Find out who…

Ballet Star Rainer Krenstetter named Associate Artistic Director of The Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet; Successor as Fonteyn Legacy Surrogate. Prescott, AZ: The Margot Fonteyn Academy of Ballet, which has selected Prescott, Arizona as the location for its world headquarters, is celebrating Fonteyn’s Birthday (May 18) in virtual mode, under covid restrictions this year.
Flagstaff, AZnewhomesdirectory.com

Uncover an Immaculate New Home at Flagstaff Meadows with a Prime Location

At Flagstaff Meadows in Prescott, AZ, you can anticipate finding an impeccable new home with all the bells and whistles without the hefty price tag. These affordable single-family new homes for sale start in the mid $300,000’s and feature exciting amenities, attractive interior and exterior features, and prime location without the commotion of city living. Floor plan designs at Flagstaff Meadows include 3 to 4 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, and 1,380 to 2,862 square feet of living space.
Yavapai County, AZSignalsAZ

ACF Donors and Municipal Partners Announce Award Recipients

The Arizona Community Foundation (ACF) and its donors and municipal partners are pleased to announce grant, scholarship, small business recovery grants, and loan distributions for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. A total of $192,548,375 was awarded from funds of the Arizona Community Foundation and its six statewide Affiliates in Cochise, Flagstaff, the Gila Valley, Sedona, Yavapai County, and Yuma.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Visiting Angels is Kindness in Action

We believe in a higher purpose that compels us to serve others with excellence. This is a sign on the wall in the Prescott, AZ office of Visiting Angels. This sign is more than just a sign to the staff of visiting angels and they are here with the goal to help others who need a little extra assistance.
Prescott, AZSignalsAZ

Prescott Candidate Forum to Be Held at Prescott Resort June 23rd

Audible stories brought to you by Prescott Valley’s newest print voice, TG Magazine. On June 23rd, a live Prescott candidate forum will take place at the Prescott Resort and Conference Center’s main ballroom. “Get to Know the Candidates – Mayoral & Council Candidate Forum” takes place Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Doors open at 5pm and forum begins at 530pm sharp.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Art Opening at Bashford Courts: The Essence of Art

Eagle Lady Design Studio will host the opening of local artist and colorist, Dianne Crowther’s installation at Bashford Court this Saturday (5/15) from 12pm to 6pm. Ms. Crowther is a nationally known art teacher and her works have been published in numerous art publications. The show will feature 35 of the artist’s recent paintings and will run from May 15th thru July 15th. Ms. Crowther will be on hand to greet visitors and talk about her work.
Prescott, AZprescottenews.com

Best Horticulture Company to Work for in the Country is at Watters

Those who work at Watters Garden Center know it’s more than just a job. It’s a family, a community, and a mission to make Prescott, Arizona, area a better place to live. Watters Garden Center has cultivated its brand around fun, positivity, community, and giving back. The husband-and-wife team of Ken Lain and Lisa Watters-Lain has spent years reaching far beyond the world of gardening to touch the lives of employees, customers, and their community at large. Lisa, general manager, and owner, has been in the family business since she was old enough to hold a hose, while Ken, whom she met in college, has spent decades growing in the highlands of Arizona. Together, their goal is to beautify Yavapai County and bring joy, hope, and positivity to their community. And it all starts with living their core mission.
Yavapai County, AZverdenews

Community events and announcements: May 14, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley. City of Cottonwood implements staged fire restrictions. The City of Cottonwood Fire Department will enact Stage I Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m. May 14 which will also be consistent with the Prescott National Forest and the unincorporated areas of Yavapai County, (Yavapai County Ordinance 2020-2 Outdoor Fire Ordinance), not protected by fire districts or area fire departments.
Seligman, AZPosted by
Seligman News Beat

Check out these homes for sale in Seligman now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come check this cabin out if you want privacy and all the room to roam! This turn key cabin has enough amenities to be in a remote part of Arizona but still have the comforts of home! The cabin is 768 sqft but also has a small 260 sqft bunk house for those extra guests. The Cabin sits at just about 6000 ft elevation and borders 640 acres of state land on the south and 640 acres to the east, so you have lots of land to hike, horseback or hunting right in your own backyard. Home has a 1000 gallon water tank and a solar system that exists of 6 -235 watt P.V. solar panels, 1- Conext 60 amp solar charge controller,1-Conext 4000 watt 24 volt True Sin Wave Inverter/Charger and 4 L16 AGM 6-volt sealed deep cycle batteries. This is a great turn key operation that's priced right. Wont last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Scott R Hensley, Republic Properties, Inc at 928-422-5012</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking to be 100% self-sufficient? Then this is it! No hauling water here and you don't even have to call to have it delivered. Your water will come from your OWNprivate well. Want to grow year round? There is a huge green house area for all of your vegetables and herbs. Approximately a dozen chickens come with theproperty with an automatic feeder that holds enough food for 10 days. There is a 432 sq ft 1B/1B home with real oak floors. 2 overseas containers are there to holdsupplies or horse tack. There is an additional 400 sq foot (approx) studio that is mostly finished that comes with kitchen and bathroom. Attached to this studio is an open deck that is approx 400 sq ft for outdoor entertaining. Seller has just installed an $8,000 security system. These cameras are state of the<p><strong>For open house information, contact James Michael Akins, HIGH COUNTRY REALTY LLC at 928-925-2983</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great start to a cabin on almost 3 acres with terrific views of the Aubrey Cliffs. Tall trees, privacy, and easy drive. Site built cabin ready for your finishes, but you can live in it while working on those details. Fully permitted septic system, cargo container and sheds on the property. Cabin is a 1 bedroom and bathroom with shower. Of course, the kitchen has ample room to prepare meals and make that morning coffee to take outside on the view stricken porch. Lots of wildlife out here, deer, elk, javelina, and antelope. Very close to State Trust Land. Home comes with water tank, and permitted septic, your own solar system will be needed. Owner financing may be available with 50% down. Excellent opportunity to live in an area with NO HOA, and build equity in your mountain cabin<p><strong>For open house information, contact Doreen R Letson, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Are you looking for a Northern Arizona Ranch? Your Private Ranch has 36.11 Acres. New 12 panel Solar System OWNED. Has a producing Well at 10 gpm (See Attached). The home is a 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a detached 2 Car Garage and Work Shop. Just imagine your self sitting on the Huge front porch watching the amazing Arizona sunrises.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gordon B. Sampson, West USA Realty of Prescott at 928-777-8331</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwUHJlc2NvdHQlMjBBcmVhJTIwQXNzb2NpYXRpb24lMjBvZiUyMFJlYWx0b3JzJTI2JTIzMTc0JTNCLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVBBQVJBWi0xMDM2MjUxJTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Prescott, AZazdot.gov

SR 89 closed near Prescott

PHOENIX – A serious crash has closed State Route 89 south of Prescott, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The incident occurred at milepost 303 (South Steep Copper Creek Road); both directions of the highway are closed. There is no estimated time to reopen the road. Alternate routes to...
Arizona StateNew York Post

Raging wildfire evacuates Arizona communities

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A raging wildfire on Monday continued to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest. It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around Arizona. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin...
Prescott, AZkdminer.com

Briefs | Wildfire continues to push toward Crown King near Prescott

PRESCOTT - A raging wildfire on Monday continued to push toward the town of Crown King south of the Prescott National Forest. It’s one of four wildfires currently burning around the state. Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials said Sunday’s evacuation orders remained in effect for Minnehaha, Fort Misery and Horsethief Basin...