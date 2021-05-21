Live events coming up in Coleville

(COLEVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Coleville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coleville:

Candles with a Cause Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 1546 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV

Candles with a Cause supports the Northern Nevada Peer Support Network (NNPSN). The NNPSN is a state-wide nonprofit organization founded to provide quality mental health resources and support to...

Weight Management Support Group Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:15 AM

Address: 1107 Highway 395 North, Gardnerville, NV

CVMC's Registered Dietitian Renie Tharp is here to help you achieve your weight management goals. Because of the nature of the topics discussed, it is asked

111th Annual Carson Valley Days Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:50 PM

Address: 1324 Waterloo Ln, Gardnerville, NV

The 76th annual Carson Valley Days Parade is less than a month away, and it will be served up with all the trimmings this year. The annual celebration is scheduled for June 10-13 and includes a...

BINGO - Knights of Columbus Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 1343 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV

Bingo Night on the 2nd and 4th Friday of Each Month. Doors open at 6pm with a warm up game starting at 7pm. The event is open to the public and cash prizes will be awarded. Because of the cash...

New Volunteer Orientation- Food Closet Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 11:30 PM

Looking to volunteer at the Food Closet? Get an application at www.thefoodcloset.org and contact us to attend a new volunteer orientation at (775) 782-3711 or denise@thefoodcloset.org