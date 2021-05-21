newsbreak-logo
Lincoln, MT

Coming soon: Lincoln events

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 1 day ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qo3TW_0a7CUE9h00

2021 Be a Pineapple 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5 now!

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from Home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that National Pineapple Day takes place on June 27, 2021?!? How awesome is that?

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIVTe_0a7CUE9h00

Orienteering at Lubrecht Forest

Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 38689 MT-200, Greenough, MT

Come try orienteering - the sport of navigating through terrain with a map and a compass - at Lubrecht Experimental Forest outside of Greenough on Saturday, May 22nd between 10am-2pm. Beginner...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ClagZ_0a7CUE9h00

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at LEWIS & CLARK

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 1517 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4oBP_0a7CUE9h00

TPH Presents: Couples Event 2021

Greenough, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Let’s start off Summer 2021 right! You will be joining yours truly, and my funnier half, Comedian Dwayne Jackson on our first ever TPH Couples event. We will be podcasting live, blogging and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tAzM_0a7CUE9h00

Applestem Corn Maze Open Today!

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

10 Acres of Corn carved into many miles of trails. You can get lost and have fun for hours, just looking for the quickest path from entrance to exit. Challenges and excitement are guaranteed...

Learn More
Lincoln, MT
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

