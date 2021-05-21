Crosby calendar: What's coming up

(CROSBY, ND) Live events are lining up on the Crosby calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Crosby:

Diamond Rio Concert Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Come to Ray ND to see Diamond Rio! Gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Swing For Good Health Golf Tournament Tioga, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: Tioga Country Club, Tioga, ND 58852

Join us for the 1st Annual Swing For Good Health Golf Tournament at the Tioga Country Club!

North Dakota Stroke Play Championship Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 5153 109th Ave NW, Ray, ND

This Championship is conducted over 54 holes in two divisions - gross and net. Open, Mid-Amateur and Senior divisions.

Golf Classic Ray, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Sun, Fun, Fore! CHI St. Alexius Health’s annual Golf Classic is back! This year’s event will take place at the Links of North Dakota on June 11, 2021 – socially distanced and masking indoors – for...

Intro to Golf Tioga, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 510 6th St NE, Tioga, ND

For Students currently in grades 4-6. *Must be pre-registered to attend* follow the tickets link to Register. Registration closes TODAY, TUESDAY APRIL 27. First practice will meet at The Community...