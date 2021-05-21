newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meadview, AZ

Live events coming up in Meadview

Posted by 
Meadview News Watch
Meadview News Watch
 1 day ago

(MEADVIEW, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Meadview calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Meadview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03addN_0a7CUCOF00

saQi

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Drawing his name from the Sufi title for a mystic muse, saQi is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and educator. As an early pioneer of live-electronic music in the West Coast scene he...

Learn More

Equanimous

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

An Organic Cotton T-Shirt featuring the Equanimous logo. span Made from organic cotton that's produced without synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, or any other agricultural chemicals. Organic...

Learn More

Noetik the Alchemist

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Alchemical beat maker and instrumentalist, Noetik the Alchemist, brings a culture fused in deep, lush, and exotic vibes through 'Bamboo by the Bay'. Painting landscapes with rich sonic tones and...

Learn More

Scott Nice

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

DJ/Producer/Student of the Turntable and a friend to all animals Northern California producer Scott Nice brings the listeners mind and heart into a flowing adventure through world music colors...

Learn More

Vir McCoy

Dolan Springs, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 10:00 AM

Vir McCoy has created music in many different genres including World Fusion, Rock, Electronica, Childrens, New Age Comedy, Soundtracks and Devotional Music. He has played and recorded on many...

Learn More
Meadview News Watch

Meadview News Watch

Meadview, AZ
1
Followers
66
Post
288
Views
ABOUT

With Meadview News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
City
Meadview, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dj#Pesticides#Chemicals#Organic Cotton#Live Music Venues#New Music#Recorded Music#Sufi#Thu May 05#World Fusion#Childrens#Live Content#Live Talks#In Person Events#Live Electronic Music#World Music Colors#Entertainers#Stand Up Comedy#Devotional Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Miles, IAPosted by
Miles Dispatch

Miles events coming soon

1. Creed Fisher; 2. Classic Car And Truck Show At Poopys.; 3. Poopys 6th Annual Car Show 2021; 4. KISS Tribute Band Dressed to Kill is playing Poopys in Savanna Illinois; 5. Scotch Doubles pool tourney;
Chattanooga, TNPosted by
Chattanooga Voice

Chattanooga events coming up

1. Instant Pot 201 - IN-PERSON CLASS; 2. Marriage Retreat 2021; 3. Black Dads Matter Father's Day Jazz Bruch Cruise 2021; 4. Micro Wrestling Returns to Chattanooga, TN!; 5. Destiny Church of Chattanooga (DCC)10 Year Church Anniversary Gala;
Ronda, NCPosted by
Ronda Today

Ronda events calendar

1. JVC at Piccione Vineyards; 2. Beginners Yoga with Kelly; 3. BMLB at Skull Camp; 4. The Martha Bassett Show presents Dom Flemons; 5. In the Vineyard Workshop: Flowering;
PoliticsPosted by
Townsend News Alert

Townsend calendar: What's coming up

1. See Jane Adventures Copper City W's MTB Clinic May 8 - 9; 2. A Functional Medicine Journey: 4 Days to Your Optimal Wellness; 3. History Hike on Mount Helena; 4. HELL'S BELLES, World Famous All-Female AC/DC Tribute Band; 5. The Lowdown Drifters;
Cell PhonesBillboard

New Video Platform 2GTHR Connects Fans With Guitarists for Interactive Livestreams

Long-time media executive Marc DiLorenzo has launched a new interactive video streaming platform created specifically for guitar-based music. After a beta period, streaming platform 2GTHR.co opened to the public Monday (May 10). For subscription ranging from $9.99 to $11.99, fans get access to live and archived performances with high-def video and audio by guitarists like Blackberry Smoke's Charlie Starr and Jeff Healy protégé Philip Sayce. 2GTHR.co also allows fans to have one-on-one relationships with artists and the ability to join performers "onstage” as they livestream from their homes, studios or elsewhere for face-to- face live Q&As and chats.
Festivalphillyfunguide.com

215 Festival 20th Anniversary

We are pleased to announce the 20th Anniversary 215 Festival, held virtually, will take place the week of May 10-15, 2021. All events are FREE and open to the public. As the premier literary arts festival in Philadelphia, the 215 Festival celebrates our city’s vibrant literary community with a weeklong series of author readings, panel discussions, and social events. This year’s events include:
MusicEDMTunes

Spotify Introduces Ticketed Livestreaming Virtual Concerts

With live events coming back, Spotify is cashing in on that and charging for live streaming virtual concerts now. As the world begins to reopen, artists will start touring again but they need to recover from their losses. Twitch and SoundCloud have pioneered the way to make artists’ digital days easier, but Spotify is also entering that race. It starts May 27th, available on artists’ pages from 6 AM to 8 PM.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

They’re back: Summer concerts return to Reno, Tahoe

I wasn’t sure how long it would be before these words would come—but summer concerts are officially back!. Grand Sierra Resort already hosted Easton Corbin on April 18, which was one of the first shows at the venue since March 2020. But Easton Corbin isn’t the only country concert on the calendar—Eli Young Band will also be gracing the GSR stage soon.