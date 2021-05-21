Coffee Springs events calendar
(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM
Address: 1414 W Maple Ave, Geneva, AL
Join me for some live music and tasty meal at Owens Cafe & Grill. I'll be playing all your favorite tunes as well as some of my own original tunes! See ya there from 6PM-9PM
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Address: 611 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL
Come and celebrate Flag Day with Friends of Army Aviation and Sam Boswell Honda in Enterprise, AL on June 12, 2021. The FOAA UH-1 Huey will be providing an opening ceremony fly-by and flag...
Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM
This band is out of the Tallahassee, Florida area. They specialize in classic & modern country, rock, southern rock and blues.
Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM
Address: 102 S Main St, Enterprise, AL
We offer "Wine" Down With Art MOST Saturdays at 6:30PM This is a step by step canvas painting class for all experience levels. Everyone is Welcome! You must pay in advance to reserve your spot for...
Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!