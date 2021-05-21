newsbreak-logo
Coffee Springs, AL

Coffee Springs events calendar

Posted by 
Coffee Springs Updates
Coffee Springs Updates
 1 day ago

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0E2s_0a7CUBVW00

LIVE MUSIC with Brooke Washor at Owens Cafe & Grill

Geneva, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1414 W Maple Ave, Geneva, AL

Join me for some live music and tasty meal at Owens Cafe & Grill. I'll be playing all your favorite tunes as well as some of my own original tunes! See ya there from 6PM-9PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RAbx_0a7CUBVW00

Flag Day Ride Event

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 611 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL

Come and celebrate Flag Day with Friends of Army Aviation and Sam Boswell Honda in Enterprise, AL on June 12, 2021. The FOAA UH-1 Huey will be providing an opening ceremony fly-by and flag...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8H1a_0a7CUBVW00

Steven Ritter & The Whatnots

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

This band is out of the Tallahassee, Florida area. They specialize in classic & modern country, rock, southern rock and blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWAQe_0a7CUBVW00

"Wine" Down With Art "Poppies"

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

We offer "Wine" Down With Art MOST Saturdays at 6:30PM This is a step by step canvas painting class for all experience levels. Everyone is Welcome! You must pay in advance to reserve your spot for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VRaE_0a7CUBVW00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
Alabama Statewpde.com

Break a leg! Alabama Theater cast returns to the stage June 10

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Alabama Theater has announced that they will reopen on June 10. At the theater, you can "Enjoy live shows, toe-stomping beats, breath-taking acrobatics, and side-splitting comedy," according to their website. If you're interested in buying tickets to any of the upcoming concerts, click here.
Coffee County, ALDothan Eagle

Best Bets

Get Outside with Alabama: A free webinar series on horticulture and home gardening will be held each Wednesday in May 1 at 1 p.m. and will continue through June 2. Connect at auburn.zoom.us/j/82398811386. Diabetes Empowerment Education Program: The Alabama Extension Office with Auburn University will host a six-week series of...
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Hand Up Spring Fling Give-Aways

Hand Up Enterprise hosted a Spring Fling Give-Away, on March 30 at Castle Ridge and Colony Drive Apartments. This event was held in conjunction with the Enterprise Day of Service. Clothing, housewares, linens, non perishable food, toys and candy was given away. Joe Cook of Hibachi Blessing, joined with Hand Up to provide lunch at Castle Ridge and they donated, cooked and served 200 meals for residents. Colony Drive residents received a lunch of hot dogs, chips and drinks. Louann Barnes and Goolsby Brothers Plumbing and Electric also provided and prepared food and other necessities for this event. Above left, from left, Hand Up members and volunteers participating included Sabrina and Rodney Thornton and Crystal James. On April 3, Hand Up hosted a Spring Give-Away at the Enterprise Housing Authority’s Nell Court Apartments. Clothing, linens, household items, non perishable food, meat, toys and candy, were given away to residents. Above, right, are, front, from left, Connie and Russ Smedley; back, from left, are Abby Burnett, Lauren Burnett, Derick Thomas and Keith Burnett. (Courtesy photos)
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

SUN BRIEFS

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 28-3 will be hosting its Armed Forces Poker Run on Saturday, May 15. The event will kick off with registration at 9 a.m. at the Old Homestead in Level Plains. The first bike will be out at 10 a.m. and go to stops in Opp, Elba and Ozark. The poker run will end at the Craft Bar and Grill in Enterprise. In addition to participating in the poker run for a chance at some cash, there will be other opportunities to win door prizes or a raffle for a $1,000 gift certificate from Kaufman’s Firearms in Daleville. You need not be a motorcycle rider to participate in the poker run as “cages” or automobiles are authorized to also complete the poker run circuit.
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

CHURCH BULLETIN

Editor’s note: The public is invited to the events published in the church calendar unless otherwise stated. Deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. for the next week’s paper. The next Aglow International meeting is scheduled on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Alabama State Prayer Chairman Sandra Ritter from Dauphin Island. For more information, call (334) 406-9683.
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Flower Lovers Garden Club helps spruce up Main Street

Flower Lovers Garden Club members helped Enterprise Leisure Service employees hang the new spring baskets on Main Street on Tuesday, May 5. Club members who attached basket hanging chains and transported the baskets to the light poles were, from left, Leigh Cassady, Judy Pippen, Debbie Bracewell, FLGC President Cyndy Weber, Allyson Turnbull, Carrie Corona and Sylvia McIntosh. Not pictured is club member Don Lassiter and honorary member Pete Weber.
Monroeville, ALAndalusia Star News

Pre-Game Apparel to expand to Enterprise, Monroeville

After realizing how much support they were receiving from the community, Sam Byrd, Jalen Cross and Orlando Green are opening two more Pre-Game Apparel stores in Enterprise and Monroeville. “The support from Andalusia made me realize that we could provide the same service in other towns,” Byrd said. “Being able...
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Enterprise NARFE to hold May lunch meeting

The Wiregrass-Enterprise Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Organization will hold its monthly lunch program at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at PoFolks Restaurant featuring guest speaker Bernard D. Nomberg, attorney at the Nomberg Law Firm in Birmingham. Nomberg will talk about the state and...
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Parade date back to Tuesday, chamber committee decides

The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Committee has announced that the 2021 Enterprise Christmas Parade will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 30, with a rain date of Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. The parade date change back to the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving is subject to street closure approval...
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

Council awaits chamber decision on parade date

“Just so the public is aware,” Councilwoman Sonya Rich told those attending the Enterprise City Council meeting May 4. “What we approve, or not approve, is the street closure.”. What Rich, who served as city council president at the May 4 meeting in the absence of Council President Turner Townsend,...
Enterprise, ALsoutheastsun.com

ESCC Fine Arts holding virtual spring showcase

Enterprise State Community College’s Fine Arts Spring Concert and Student Art Show will offer a showcase of the arts virtually. This annual ESCC event is traditionally held on campus in the Fine Arts building for visitors to see student talent and work from the spring semester. This year, the event will be offered virtually as a pre-recorded concert and art show that will be available online starting May 6 at 6 p.m. The event will be featured on ESCC’s Facebook and Youtube pages.
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Discussion on Christmas parade date continues

The debate around whether to move the date of the annual downtown Christmas parade from the usual first Tuesday after Thanksgiving to the first Friday in December continued at Tuesday’s Enterprise City Council work session following a meeting between the opposing sides on April 27. Downtown representatives were present at...
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Luncheon Pilots celebrate 45th anniversary

The Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise was organized on February 16, 1976 by the nighttime Pilot Club of Enterprise and was chartered on April 11, 1976, at a banquet held at Enterprise State Junior College (now Enterprise State Community College) with 40 charter members. The first official Pilot Club International was chartered on October 18, 1921 in Macon, Ga., and Alabama was the second state in which Pilot Clubs were founded. The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty river boat pilots of that day who represented leadership and guidance. The Pilot motto is “True Course Ever,” and its principles are friendship and service. The Pilot colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose, and the Pilot emblem is a riverboat pilot’s wheel with eight spokes. Members celebrating the club’s birthday from left are Jacque Hawkins, Linda Leib, Jane Baxley, Pat Green, Carol Bass, President-Elect Bonnie Gilmore, President Debbie Godfrey, Leslie Adams, Rhonda Welch and Brandy Woodham. For additional information about the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact the Membership Chair Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sandbuck.com.
Enterprise, ALvisitenterprise.com

Best Friend Day At Shopaholic

Come join us at Shopaholic for our Best Friend Day on June 5th! We’ll have food, beverages, jewelry making, and tons of sales!. We’re asking for best friends to submit a 200 word max essay about why their best friend is the best! Contests of the essay contest must be local and available on June 5th to redeem their AWESOME prize! (Food, spa, shopping and each a $100 gift basket!) Essay must be submitted by May 21st by email to shopaholiceprise@gmail.com.
southeastsun.com

Enterprise beauties to compete in pageants Saturday

The Enterprise Altrusa International Club is once again sponsoring the Enterprise pageants. The new city queens will be chosen and crowned Saturday, May 8, at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. Future Little Miss, Little Miss and Petite Miss Enterprise contestants will take the stage at 1 p.m. The...
Elba, ALDothan Eagle

Master Gardeners landscape at Habitat House

Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener's Association recently completed landscaping at the newest Habitat House in Elba. Brenda Evans, Project Chair for CCMGA, purchased plants that would complement the outside of the new home and organized members to assist in planting the petite knockout roses, marigolds and daylilies and who also provided information to the new homeowner on the care and maintenance of the plants.
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

'Ask the Master Gardeners’ held at Lowe’s

Members of the Coffee County Master Gardener’s Association provided an educational clinic called "Ask the Master Gardeners" at Lowe’s in Enterprise on three Saturdays in April and one Saturday in May. Master Gardeners were available each day to answer specific questions on topics regarding plants, lawn care, grasses, trees and...
Enterprise, ALDothan Eagle

Final Main Street rebranding design is revealed

The final rebranding design for Main Street Enterprise was revealed at a presentation by Main Street Alabama Wednesday night during a Cinco de Mayo themed celebration at the Enterprise Farmers Market. The reveal comes over a month after the Main Street Alabama branding team visited Enterprise to learn more about...
Enterprise, ALwtvy.com

ESCC offering POGO classes

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise State Community College is offering POGO. Pay for one class and you will get the 2nd class free. This is put on by the ES foundation for the semester. To be eligible, you must complete the application form, register for 2 classes and complete the...