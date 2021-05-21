Coffee Springs events calendar

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

LIVE MUSIC with Brooke Washor at Owens Cafe & Grill Geneva, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1414 W Maple Ave, Geneva, AL

Join me for some live music and tasty meal at Owens Cafe & Grill. I'll be playing all your favorite tunes as well as some of my own original tunes! See ya there from 6PM-9PM

Flag Day Ride Event Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 611 Boll Weevil Cir, Enterprise, AL

Come and celebrate Flag Day with Friends of Army Aviation and Sam Boswell Honda in Enterprise, AL on June 12, 2021. The FOAA UH-1 Huey will be providing an opening ceremony fly-by and flag...

Steven Ritter & The Whatnots Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

This band is out of the Tallahassee, Florida area. They specialize in classic & modern country, rock, southern rock and blues.

"Wine" Down With Art "Poppies" Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Enterprise, AL

We offer "Wine" Down With Art MOST Saturdays at 6:30PM This is a step by step canvas painting class for all experience levels. Everyone is Welcome! You must pay in advance to reserve your spot for...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!