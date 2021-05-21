Walden calendar: What's coming up

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are coming to Walden.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Walden:

Aspen Boys Varsity Lacrosse @ Steamboat Springs Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:15 AM

Address: 45 Maple St, Steamboat Springs, CO

The Steamboat Springs (CO) varsity lacrosse team has a home conference game vs. Aspen (CO) on Saturday, May 22 @ 11a.

Chain Station Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 821 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs, CO

Chain Station is a 4-piece, high-energy, get ‘em out on […]

Heart of Steamboat Church Service Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Outdoor service hosted by Heart of Steamboat United Methodist Church

Kids Pickleball Learn and Play Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 2500 Pine Grove Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

Kids, ages 9 to 12, will play pickleball-based games to help them develop athletic skills and learn the rules and strategies of the game.

Steamboat Springs, CO Concealed Carry Class Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 725 South Lincoln Avenue, Steamboat Springs, CO 80488

This concealed carry class fulfills the training requirements set forth in section 18-12-203 of the Colorado State firearms statute.