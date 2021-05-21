newsbreak-logo
Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs events coming up

Gore Springs News Watch
 1 day ago

(GORE SPRINGS, MS) Gore Springs is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gore Springs area:

Witch Dance Ultra Trail Run

Houston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

50K, 25K, 10K and 5K trail runs...staggered starts. Circuitous, shaded route with varied terrain. Right off the Natchez Trace Parkway near historic Houston, Mississippi. For more information...

Contractors Surplus Inventory Online Auction #2

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Online Only Auction Contractors Surplus Inventory Date : Thursday, June 3, 2021 @ 12 Noon Items are...

Rocky Railway VBS

Grenada, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Come join us for a Rocky Fun time at First United Methodist Church Rocky Railway VBS! This will be an epic adventure for ages preschool-5th Grade. We will learn how Jesus pulls us through by...

Potent and Paint

Vaiden, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 Warrington Road, Vaiden, MS 39176

21 AND UP Come one, Come all ! Sponsored by: Akiyah Tidwell(Potent,LLC)

Wondrous Wednesday Happy Hour

Grenada, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 109 1st Street, Grenada, MS 38901

Celebrate Hump Day with your friends. Lester Thomas serves the classics and new temptations. Angela and Laura offer tasty treats to eat.

Gore Springs News Watch

ABOUT

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

