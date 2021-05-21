Longville events coming up

(LONGVILLE, MN) Live events are coming to Longville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longville:

Pentecost Party! Hackensack, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 08:30 AM

Pentecost Party! Free outdoor concert and donuts & coffee! Enjoy live outdoor music from Aly Aleigha!

Alcoholics Anonymous Group Longville, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:30 PM

Address: 5043 MN-84, Longville, MN

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

1st annual Get on the Late Bus Scramble Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 7470 MN-34, Walker, MN

Help raise some funds to help provide late buses for WHA students

Oak Ridge Boys Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 6800 Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker, MN

Buy The Oak Ridge Boys tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Thu, Aug 5, 2021 7:00 pm at Northern Lights Casino in Walker, MN.

Hemp Fest Walker, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 617 Michigan Ave, Walker, MN

Come and explore the growing world of Hemp. From wellness products, fabrics, jewelry, and more. We will have a variety of vendors, live music, craft cocktails and wood-fired pizza. DATES...