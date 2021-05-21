newsbreak-logo
Point Roberts, WA

Live events coming up in Point Roberts

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 1 day ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Point Roberts is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Point Roberts area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTVRr_0a7CU73r00

The One Thing - Couple's Retreat

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy, Blaine, WA

The One Thing Couple's Retreat led by Pam & Dennis Ranch at the Semiahmoo Resort Golf & Spa in Blaine, WA About this event THE GOAL: Engage in focused discussion with your partner in order to Plan...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g2pV_0a7CU73r00

After School Kids Play

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:30 AM

Address: 7511 Gemini St, Blaine, WA

COVID-19 SCHEDULE: This class is currently not running, please check back for future information Supervised themed games and unstructured activities at the Birch Bay Activity Center. Drop the kids...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9xgY_0a7CU73r00

Senior Yoga

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 AM

Address: 635 8th St, Blaine, WA

COVID-19 SCHEDULE: This class is currently not running, please check back for future information Spend an hour flowing in various Yoga poses that bring balance to that field, breath work than...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1Vgc_0a7CU73r00

Drayton Harbor Maritime Festival and Tall Ships (2021 Status Pending)

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 235 Marine Dr, Blaine, WA

Street Fair Maritime Celebration A weekend packed with fun for the entire family! A two day weekend event packed with kids games, crafts, scavenger hunt, the Prestigious George Raft Race , pirate...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gJcZ6_0a7CU73r00

Bike Skills Course

Blaine, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Whatcom Smart Trips will set up a traffic garden where everyone can practice the skills they will need when riding on city streets. Other activities will teach kids how to check their bikes before...

