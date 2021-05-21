Bunker calendar: What's coming up

(BUNKER, MO) Bunker is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bunker area:

Missourah Endurah September Sender Jadwin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1775 Hwy Zz, Jadwin, MO

4th annual Missourah Endurah Flat Nasty Off Road, Jadwin, MO More Details Soon

Salem Chamber Rodeo Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 162 County Rd 2300, Salem, MO

Rodeo starts at 7:30 Saturday & Sunday Night with Outlaw Rodeo Productions. Gates open at 5 PM. Full rodeo, kids games, giveaways, vendors, food, and edge-of-your-seat good time!! $10 adults $5...

Manifest Station Five (MSV) Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:05 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:20 PM

Address: 499 Co Rd 368, Lesterville, MO

Music + Yoga = Healing in the midwest Manifest Station is an all-inclusive yoga and music festival moving this year from southern IL to a 145 acre retreat center in southern Missouri along the...

WOW Wednesday's (Wild On Wednesday) Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 N McArthur Ave, Salem, MO

WOW on Wednesday is for kids up to 5th grade (Just completed). We are going from stinky to stellar - Kids want to fit in, be popular, and are willing to do anything to fit in, even give in to sin...

The Campout @ Flying W Store & Campground Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 12099 State Highway K, Jadwin, MO 65501

The CAMPOUT @ Flying W Store & Camping Hosting Live Music Camping is not required to attend this event! Contact Flying W for Camping