Bunker, MO

Bunker calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Bunker News Beat
 1 day ago

(BUNKER, MO) Bunker is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bunker area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOONW_0a7CU4Pg00

Missourah Endurah September Sender

Jadwin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1775 Hwy Zz, Jadwin, MO

4th annual Missourah Endurah Flat Nasty Off Road, Jadwin, MO More Details Soon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzNxn_0a7CU4Pg00

Salem Chamber Rodeo

Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 162 County Rd 2300, Salem, MO

Rodeo starts at 7:30 Saturday & Sunday Night with Outlaw Rodeo Productions. Gates open at 5 PM. Full rodeo, kids games, giveaways, vendors, food, and edge-of-your-seat good time!! $10 adults $5...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ubWj_0a7CU4Pg00

Manifest Station Five (MSV)

Lesterville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 01:05 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:20 PM

Address: 499 Co Rd 368, Lesterville, MO

Music + Yoga = Healing in the midwest Manifest Station is an all-inclusive yoga and music festival moving this year from southern IL to a 145 acre retreat center in southern Missouri along the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0tho_0a7CU4Pg00

WOW Wednesday's (Wild On Wednesday)

Salem, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 N McArthur Ave, Salem, MO

WOW on Wednesday is for kids up to 5th grade (Just completed). We are going from stinky to stellar - Kids want to fit in, be popular, and are willing to do anything to fit in, even give in to sin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEgHu_0a7CU4Pg00

The Campout @ Flying W Store & Campground

Jadwin, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 12099 State Highway K, Jadwin, MO 65501

The CAMPOUT @ Flying W Store & Camping Hosting Live Music Camping is not required to attend this event! Contact Flying W for Camping

Bunker News Beat

Bunker, MO
ABOUT

With Bunker News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Bunker, MO
Bunker News Beat

Top homes for sale in Bunker

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: BORDERS the National Forest. Take your stroll from your back deck into the peaceful wooded wonder land & enjoy hunting to your hearts desire. Ranch home incudes three bedroom, living room with wood fireplace, kitchen with newer appliances & pantry, den, sewing room, unfinished walk-out basement, small green house, mature fruit trees, raised garden area, leading from the (three car 30 x 50 garage) to the house you have a large covered breeze -way for all those special times. Roof is less than one year old. Outside wood furnace which will heat your water. Don't miss out on this gem that has so much to offer!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Patsy Tackett, VIP Properties at 573-729-7622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Nice little Hobby Farm just awaiting for you. 2 Bedroom one bath home one car carport with 6 acres m/l. Has a pond and backs up to USA Land. Not far from the mines and the Clearwater lakes and Loggers Lake. Has a 56 X 32 nice Shop / Garage built in 2004 and two ends have the roll back doors and you can store your RV / Camper and lots of other things in there. Has been insulated and new lights and some concrete flooring and 110 electric. A sweet building 10 X 16 with electric and lots of storage, they kept a refrigerator and freezer in there as well. Another small building they have also is a storage building as well. Also has Blackriver Electric and City water services the home. Baseboard heat in bathroom and both bedrooms and rest of home has a ventless propane heater. Range, Refrigerator stay. Come see this sweet home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Lewis, VIP Properties at 573-729-7622</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>