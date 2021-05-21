Franklin events coming soon

(FRANKLIN, NE) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

Zambian Mission Project Fun Run and Breakfast – Minden Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1310 W 1st St, Minden, NE

Join us for the 2nd annual Zambian Mission Project 5K Run / 1 mile Walk and Breakfast. Registration can be filled out online through our website: https://zambianmissionproject.org. Same day...

Girls Night Out The Show at No Where Grill (Naponee, NE) Naponee, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 602 Fennimore Street, Naponee, NE 68960

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Naponee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Community Wide Garage Sale Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Minden City Wide Garage Sale will be held on June 5. For a fee of $10.00 you can register your garage sale on the garage sale map at the Minden Courier. The complete map will be printed in the...

Maria Rodaway: Prairie Pioneer Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 521 N Colorado Ave, Minden, NE

Speaker: Karen Wyatt Drevo Sponsored by the Kearney County Historical Society

Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship Axtell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 592 S Rd, Axtell, NE

First played in 1916, this championship begins with an 18-hole qualifying round followed by a round of 16 match play. Players must be a current member of NWAGA, except for Qualified Juniors. Upon...