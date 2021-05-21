newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, NE

Franklin events coming soon

Posted by 
Franklin Today
Franklin Today
 1 day ago

(FRANKLIN, NE) Franklin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qdqA_0a7CU3Wx00

Zambian Mission Project Fun Run and Breakfast – Minden

Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1310 W 1st St, Minden, NE

Join us for the 2nd annual Zambian Mission Project 5K Run / 1 mile Walk and Breakfast. Registration can be filled out online through our website: https://zambianmissionproject.org. Same day...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu7JN_0a7CU3Wx00

Girls Night Out The Show at No Where Grill (Naponee, NE)

Naponee, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 602 Fennimore Street, Naponee, NE 68960

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Naponee ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKTF6_0a7CU3Wx00

Community Wide Garage Sale

Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Minden City Wide Garage Sale will be held on June 5. For a fee of $10.00 you can register your garage sale on the garage sale map at the Minden Courier. The complete map will be printed in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hzQRF_0a7CU3Wx00

Maria Rodaway: Prairie Pioneer

Minden, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 521 N Colorado Ave, Minden, NE

Speaker: Karen Wyatt Drevo Sponsored by the Kearney County Historical Society

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoCJc_0a7CU3Wx00

Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship

Axtell, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 592 S Rd, Axtell, NE

First played in 1916, this championship begins with an 18-hole qualifying round followed by a round of 16 match play. Players must be a current member of NWAGA, except for Qualified Juniors. Upon...

Learn More
Franklin Today

Franklin Today

Franklin, NE
9
Followers
93
Post
188
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kearney County, NE
Minden, NE
Government
City
Franklin, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Axtell, NE
City
Naponee, NE
City
Minden, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Walk#Live Events#Local Events#Historical Events#Current Events#Ne Join#The Minden Courier#Sun Jun#Thu Jun 06#Nwaga#Qualified Juniors#In Person Events#Minden City#Ne Speaker#Live Talks#Limited Tickets#Breakfast#Sat#Stand Up Comedy#Live Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related