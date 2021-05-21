newsbreak-logo
Buxton, NC

Live events Buxton — what’s coming up

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 1 day ago

(BUXTON, NC) Buxton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buxton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dgUF3_0a7CU1lV00

Live at Neptune’s ft. Mary Joy McDaniel and Kasey Burton

Rodanthe, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Come join us at the place to be in Rodanthe! Cold drinks, great food with waterfront dining on the Pamlico Sound and live music provided by Mary Joy McDaniel & special guest Kasey Burton from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuvKB_0a7CU1lV00

The Alternate Routes Getaway

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

If you were there in 2019, then you know. The Alternate Routes Getaway is a weekend away with like minded friends who want to relax, listen to their favorite band and that bands friends jam...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZGQtM_0a7CU1lV00

Outer Banks (Limit 14) 2 House(s) on the water

Waves, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

The ocean is just steps away, with these two houses on the Outer Banks of NC. Large spacious rooms and the direct beach access and the private swimming pools, hot tub. On your way back from the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPOKt_0a7CU1lV00

SeaLeaf Music Festival

Avon, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:59 PM

Address: 40920 North Carolina 12, Avon, NC 27915

An intimate weekend at the beach with Carbon Leaf & Friends

Zoso

Avon, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 40920 NC-12, Avon, NC

Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience formed in 1995 to perform the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin experience since the real thing. For Zoso, it’s much ...

