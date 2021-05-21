What’s up Yoder: Local events calendar

newsbreak-logo
(YODER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Yoder calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Yoder:

Intro To Mounted Archery With Elizabeth Tinnan Calhan, CO

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: Calhan, CO

MOUNTED ARCHERY for BEGINNERS Both Mounted Archery clinic days will begin with ground archery (without horses) promptly at 9am. After lunch break, we will bring horses in for the mounted portion...

Falcon Freedom Poker Run 2021

Peyton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 7376 McLaughlin Road, Falcon, CO 80831

Faclon Freedom Poker Run Charity Event to support the veterans in our community! Enjoy some riding, fun, friends, and a good cause!

May 22nd Saturday 5 PM

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 366 10th St, Calhan, CO

Saturday night racing including four IMCA divisions, ASCS Sprint Cars, Now600s, and CDC Dwarfs. Kids intermission show including mini mods and bike races.

Round 5: SBR Motorsports Park

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 21430 Spencer Rd, Calhan, CO

Karting w/ Colorado Karting Tour on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at SBR Motorsports Park, Calhan, CO - ...

2021 ROK the Rockies #8

Calhan, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 21430 Spencer Rd, Calhan, CO

Southern Colorado’s premier karting facility, SBR Motorsports Park , will see ROK the Rockies drivers on track for All (8) eight Events in 2021. Located 15 minutes east of Colorado Springs near...

ABOUT

With Yoder Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

