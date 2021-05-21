newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Council, NC

Live events on the horizon in Council

Posted by 
Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 1 day ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Live events are lining up on the Council calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Council:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNja6_0a7CTzEh00

deceased Estate Tag Sale

Atkinson, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

deceased Estate Tag Sale by Ronda’s Auction Treasures NCAL 9984 is coming to Atkinson NC. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oG3Nd_0a7CTzEh00

Kindred Spirit Music

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 2038 White Lake Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

Scheduled events. Kindred Spirit Music, a Christian group from Erwin NC

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dSoA1_0a7CTzEh00

Club Races This Weekend

Lake Waccamaw, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 3100 Canal Cove Rd, Lake Waccamaw, NC

Join us Saturday May 22 for our Monthly club races. Captains meeting at 2:00pm, Race at 3:00pm. We could use 5 volunteers for Race committee, 2 for the safety boat and 3 for the signal boat. email...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R6cVC_0a7CTzEh00

St. Pauls Varsity Baseball @ East Bladen

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 5600 NC-87, Elizabethtown, NC

The East Bladen (Elizabethtown, NC) varsity baseball team has a home conference game vs. St. Pauls (NC) on Tuesday, June 1 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEIgk_0a7CTzEh00

Joe Nichols

Elizabethtown, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 195 Vineyard Dr, Elizabethtown, NC

Ticket listings for Joe Nichols at Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery in Elizabethtown, NC on 6/26/2021

Learn More
Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
7
Followers
112
Post
575
Views
ABOUT

With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
City
East Lake, NC
City
Council, NC
City
Ronda, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
City
Lake Waccamaw, NC
Council, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Nichols
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Volunteers#Live Music Venues#New Music#Atkinson Nc#Christian#Nc Join#Erwin Nc Starts#St Pauls#Nc Scheduled Events#In Person Events#Live Talks#Nc Ticket Listings#Live Content#Race Committee#Sale#Entertainers#Auction Items#Kindred Spirit Music#Races
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Council, NCPosted by
Council Dispatch

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Council

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Council: 1. Medical Pharmacy Director (Pharmacist); 2. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - $59.42/Hour $2139/Weekly; 3. Entry Level Management - Customer Service Skills Needed; 4. Appointment Setter - Hiring This Week; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K; 6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,877 per week; 7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 8. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $40.05/Hour $1442/Weekly; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1485.9 / Week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1373.91 / Week;
Council, NCPosted by
Council Dispatch

Job alert: These jobs are open in Council

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Council: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Physician Assistant/ Family Nurse Practitioner - Wound Healing; 3. Massage Therapist; 4. Computer Numerical Control Machinist; 5. Certified Dietary Manager CDM - Relocation to the coast; 6. Hindi/Urdu Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 7. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 8. Grounds and Facilities Maintenance Worker; 9. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $44.06/Hour $1586/Weekly; 10. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week;
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
AnimalsBeaumont Enterprise

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Dublin, NCbladencc.edu

Chad Portner, reknowned speaker and author, to be at on campus event

Chad Porter, nationally renowned speaker and author, will be the key note speaker again this year in Bladen Community College’s virtual graduaction video but will also be on campus at the celebration event to be held Friday, May 14th from 6pm until 8pm. Chad will be greeting graduates and available to autograph his book Severed Dreams. Video launches at 8:15pm on an on campus big screen and streamed live on the college’s website and social media.
Whiteville, NCnrcolumbus.com

Whiteville City Council opposes middle housing bill

The Whiteville City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution against a bill currently in the General Assembly that would allow duplexes in any residential zoning district. Also known as the “Increase Housing Opportunities” bill, SB349/HB401 would require municipalities to allow “middle housing” such as duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes in areas formerly zoned for single-family houses.
Lake Waccamaw, NCnrcolumbus.com

25 mph Canal Cove limit is on Lake Waccamaw Town Council agenda

When the Lake Waccamaw Town Council meets Tuesday, May 11, at 6 p.m., transportation will be the focus of three agenda items. The council will consider lowering the speed limit on Canal Cove Road from 35 to 25 mph. Council members have been discussing the possibility for several months, Mayor Daniel Hilburn said, and the public works department has asked the N.C. Department of Transportation for its analysis of the proposal.