Littlefork, MN

Events on the Littlefork calendar

Littlefork News Watch
 1 day ago

(LITTLEFORK, MN) Littlefork is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Littlefork area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSgYo_0a7CTyLy00

2021 Medallion Hunt

International Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

2021 Medallion Hunt at Rainy Lake Aquatics LLC, 2103 County Road 124, International Falls, MN 56649, International Falls, United States on Sat Jun 05 2021 at 12:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVrdt_0a7CTyLy00

Black Bears of the North Woods

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 12541 Nett Lake Rd, Orr, MN

Ernie & Angie Page Photo Workshop – Black Bears of the Northwoods This workshop is taught in an easy going and humorous manner by a husband and wife team. Ernie and Angie Page will share their...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aUAbI_0a7CTyLy00

The Haws Do Orr Mn

Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

The vaccinated Haws will be playing outdoors in Orr, MN. More details to come! Stay tuned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vM8ei_0a7CTyLy00

KBFT Native Art Fest – Ojibwe Quillwork with Ruth Porter in Nett Lake MN

Nett Lake, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 03:00 PM

Location : KBFT 89.9 FM Bois Forte Tribal Community Radio hr KBFT 89.9 FM and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund present Native Art Fest with Bois Forte Ojibwe Ruth Porter. In this...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHlv3_0a7CTyLy00

Voyageurs and Isle Royale NPs and Superior Nat. Forest, with moderate hikes

Kabetogama, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: Voyageurs National Park, Kabetogama Township, MN 56669

Let's explore our Upper Midwest, with Voyageurs and Isle Royale National Parks and Superior National forest.

Littlefork, MN
With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

