Dove Creek, CO

Dove Creek events coming up

Posted by 
Dove Creek Bulletin
Dove Creek Bulletin
 1 day ago

(DOVE CREEK, CO) Dove Creek is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dove Creek:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsLj1_0a7CTxTF00

Arts & Crafts Bazaar at the Dolores Community Center

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 400 Riverside Ave, Dolores, CO

Stop by the Dolores Community Center at 400 Riverside Avenue, from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, July 17th. You'll turn onto 4th Street where the Dolores Food Market is and go down to Riverside Avenue...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A1M1Z_0a7CTxTF00

Abajo Enduro 2021

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 265 N Main St, Monticello, UT

This epic two-day, three stage enduro takes place in a hidden enclave of Utah’s best kept secret they call the Abajo Mountains of San Juan County, overlooking the Bears Ears National Monument. If...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRiJP_0a7CTxTF00

Industry Certification: CPR & First Aid Certification

Blanding, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Industry Certification provides career training, professional development. and continuing education to develop a qualified workforce. About this event Approximately 400,000 people die each year...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ePBKN_0a7CTxTF00

Dolores Summer Fest

Dolores, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Dolores Summer Fest at Joe Rowell Park, Hwy 145/Railroad Avenue on the West End of Dolores, Dolores, CO 81323, Dolores, United States on Sat Jul 17 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlwLd_0a7CTxTF00

The Hideout Amateur

Monticello, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 648 South Hideout Way, Monticello, UT

AmateurGolf.com members see additional information, including current and past tournament news and results, contacts, history and more, for this tournament and over 2800 other amateur golf...

Learn More
ABOUT

With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

