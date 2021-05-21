newsbreak-logo
Houston, OH

Houston calendar: Events coming up

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 1 day ago

(HOUSTON, OH) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N7Jsy_0a7CTwaW00

Nature Discover Day - In Person Fort Loramie

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 East Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Come enjoy outdoor activities designed for your curious girl and you!

Jason Aldean

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

The 34th annual Country Concert is set to begin this evening at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. The three-day festival, scheduled for July 10-12, will feature some of today’s biggest country...

Poultry Days

Versailles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 459 S Center St, Versailles, OH

Poultry Days is an annual community festival which began in 1952 to celebrate our history as a leading poultry-producer. Arrive early to enjoy one of our World-Famous chicken dinners + Fun, Games...

Slaughter

Versailles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 791 E Main St, Versailles, OH

Ticket listings for Slaughter at BMI Indoor Speedway in Versailles, OH on 9/11/2021

Kylie Frey

Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

Kylie Frey will be performing at the 40th Anniversary Country Concert "Camper Party" in Fort Loramie, Ohio on July 7th, 2021.

ABOUT

With Houston Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

