Houston calendar: Events coming up

(HOUSTON, OH) Houston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houston:

Nature Discover Day - In Person Fort Loramie Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 East Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH 45845

Come enjoy outdoor activities designed for your curious girl and you!

Jason Aldean Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

The 34th annual Country Concert is set to begin this evening at Hickory Hill Lakes in Fort Loramie. The three-day festival, scheduled for July 10-12, will feature some of today’s biggest country...

Poultry Days Versailles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 459 S Center St, Versailles, OH

Poultry Days is an annual community festival which began in 1952 to celebrate our history as a leading poultry-producer. Arrive early to enjoy one of our World-Famous chicken dinners + Fun, Games...

Slaughter Versailles, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 791 E Main St, Versailles, OH

Ticket listings for Slaughter at BMI Indoor Speedway in Versailles, OH on 9/11/2021

Kylie Frey Fort Loramie, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 7103 OH-66, Fort Loramie, OH

Kylie Frey will be performing at the 40th Anniversary Country Concert "Camper Party" in Fort Loramie, Ohio on July 7th, 2021.