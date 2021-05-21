newsbreak-logo
Cando, ND

Cando calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Cando Times
 1 day ago

(CANDO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Cando calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cando:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMaVY_0a7CTvhn00

Bobbers - Solo Show

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Address: 1012 Woodland Dr, Devils Lake, ND

4 hours of the best in Classic Country and Southern Rock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgMm2_0a7CTvhn00

Lake Region Out of the Darkness Walk

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 501 14th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Our community has always been the heart of the Out of the Darkness Walks. Your safety and well-being will always be our top priority, and while we remain hopeful that we'll be able to gather in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28glvg_0a7CTvhn00

Devils Lake Cal Ripken Golf Tourney

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Attention Golfers 🏌️‍♀️ 🏌️‍♂️ We are excited to announce the 1st Annual Devils Lake Cal Ripken Golf Tournament Friday June 4th at Creel Bay Golf Course in Devils Lake. Sign your team up today...

Johnnie Candle Facebook Live Seminar

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Join us RIGHT HERE on Tuesday, June 15th for a live seminar with Johnnie Candle! By mid June the walleye action is red hot on Devils Lake. This seminar will cover the ins and outs of shallow water...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qQow_0a7CTvhn00

Shopping Extravaganza - Devil's Run

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4th Ave W, Devils Lake, ND

It’s back!! And bigger than ever!! The 14th annual It's A Woman’s World ~ Shopping Extravaganza is back during the Devils Run activities at Roosevelt Park in Devils Lake. Stop out to the Bill...

