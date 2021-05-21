newsbreak-logo
Benkelman, NE

Live events coming up in Benkelman

Posted by 
Benkelman News Beat
Benkelman News Beat
 1 day ago

(BENKELMAN, NE) Benkelman has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Benkelman:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYdcg_0a7CTtwL00

City Council Meeting

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Agendas & Minutes City Jobs Forms & Applications Online Payments Sign Up for Notifications Wray Public Library

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiIIY_0a7CTtwL00

YUMA COUNTY SURPLUS AUCTION

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

YUMA COUNTY SURPLUS AUCTIONSATURDAY, MAY 22, 2021---10:00 AM (MT)SCHAFFNER’S AUCTION BARN 36470 Co....

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fG5Av_0a7CTtwL00

Farmhand Loader Bucket

Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 08:00 AM

Farmhand Loader Bucket, 9' Bucket Width, Came Of Farmhand F11 Loader

Atwood Early Rod Run

Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:00 PM

Official website for the Atwood Early Rod Run. A BIG car show in small town Kansas. Click to find out more. Pre-Registration and Vendor sign up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ociv4_0a7CTtwL00

VBS for this Year

Wray, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 20563 County Rd KK, Wray, CO

June 7-11 of 2021. 8:30 to noon. Ages 4 thru just completed 8th grade 🎉

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman News Beat

Benkelman, NE
