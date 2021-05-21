newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clayton, IL

Clayton calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Clayton Daily
Clayton Daily
 1 day ago

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are coming to Clayton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJXMr_0a7CTs3c00

Brown Country Fair

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 399 Fairground St, Mt Sterling, IL

Brown Country Fair will feature areas like carnival Opens on the Midway with Special Arm Band Prices, Brown County Fair Talent Show. It will offer food, drinks, and musical entertainment.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cgu5X_0a7CTs3c00

Double Shot

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Double Shot at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . December 5, 2021

Learn More

Tim Hart

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Tim Hart at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . December 12, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XiyX1_0a7CTs3c00

Madison Park Golf Scramble 2021

Camp Point, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: Camp Point, IL

Come join in on a fun-filled day of fellowship, food, prizes and of course a little golf along the way! You can sign the whole family up on a team or just yourself. Men, women and kids are all...

Learn More

Madd Hoss Jackson

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Madd Hoss Jackson at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . October 3, 2021

Learn More
Clayton Daily

Clayton Daily

Clayton, IL
6
Followers
91
Post
296
Views
ABOUT

With Clayton Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Clayton, IL
City
Mount Sterling, IL
City
Golf, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fair#Live Events#Special Entertainment#Live Entertainment#Live Theater#Musical Theater#Il Brown Country Fair#Il Double Shot#Il Come#Sun Oct 10#Carnival Opens#Feature#North Ave#Musical Entertainment#Ridge View Winery#Live Formats#Live Content#Stand Up Comedy#Drinks#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Clayton, ILPosted by
Clayton Daily

Live events on the horizon in Clayton

1. Men's Dementia Caregiver Support Group; 2. Coffee, Cookies, and Conversation- Community Life Skills- Quincy; 3. Dementia Conversations Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal & Financial Planning; 4. Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival 2021; 5. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!;
Clayton, ILPosted by
Clayton Daily

Sunbreak Saturday — tackle it with these activities

(CLAYTON, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clayton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!