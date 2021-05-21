Clayton calendar: Events coming up

(CLAYTON, IL) Live events are coming to Clayton.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clayton:

Brown Country Fair Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 399 Fairground St, Mt Sterling, IL

Brown Country Fair will feature areas like carnival Opens on the Midway with Special Arm Band Prices, Brown County Fair Talent Show. It will offer food, drinks, and musical entertainment.

Double Shot Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Double Shot at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . December 5, 2021

Tim Hart Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Tim Hart at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . December 12, 2021

Madison Park Golf Scramble 2021 Camp Point, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: Camp Point, IL

Come join in on a fun-filled day of fellowship, food, prizes and of course a little golf along the way! You can sign the whole family up on a team or just yourself. Men, women and kids are all...

Madd Hoss Jackson Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Madd Hoss Jackson at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . October 3, 2021