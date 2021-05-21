Stanfield calendar: Events coming up

(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanfield:

Babysitter’s Course (CGFD) Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

The Vista Grande Library and Casa Grande Fire Department are proud to partner to offer a basic babysitter course this summer. This is a THREE DAY COURSE: May 25th, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

2021 Copa Prom Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 18289 North Tara Lane, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Join us May 22nd, 2021 for a prom night to remember!

Low Light Instructor in Casa Grande, AZ Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

We kindly request that you register with your agency email address to avoid additional steps to verify your credentials. Please note that if you register with a 50% deposit, your balance may be...

Darts Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1703 N Thornton Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

All Events are held in Hang Out Room unless noted otherwise. Play 4-6pm

Lego Camp session 1 - Casa Grande, AZ 2021 Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

Description LEGO and your favorite Super Heroes come together in one exciting camp! Start off by building LEGO creations inspired by your favorite super hero adventures and characters and then...