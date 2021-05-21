newsbreak-logo
Stanfield, AZ

Stanfield calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 1 day ago

(STANFIELD, AZ) Stanfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stanfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaS08_0a7CTrAt00

Babysitter’s Course (CGFD)

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

The Vista Grande Library and Casa Grande Fire Department are proud to partner to offer a basic babysitter course this summer. This is a THREE DAY COURSE: May 25th, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdKWj_0a7CTrAt00

2021 Copa Prom

Maricopa, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 18289 North Tara Lane, Maricopa, AZ 85138

Join us May 22nd, 2021 for a prom night to remember!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IF4Du_0a7CTrAt00

Low Light Instructor in Casa Grande, AZ

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

We kindly request that you register with your agency email address to avoid additional steps to verify your credentials. Please note that if you register with a 50% deposit, your balance may be...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rQbo_0a7CTrAt00

Darts

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 1703 N Thornton Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

All Events are held in Hang Out Room unless noted otherwise. Play 4-6pm

Lego Camp session 1 - Casa Grande, AZ 2021

Casa Grande, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1556 N Arizola Rd, Casa Grande, AZ

Description LEGO and your favorite Super Heroes come together in one exciting camp! Start off by building LEGO creations inspired by your favorite super hero adventures and characters and then...

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield, AZ
ABOUT

With Stanfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

News Break
Lego
News Break
Politics
Related
