Hallock calendar: What's coming up

(HALLOCK, MN) Hallock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hallock area:

RNC at Kick'n Up Kountry 2021 Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 11:30 PM

Address: 1160 410th Ave, Karlstad, MN

Rage N Country will be playing Kick'n Up Kountry this year on Thursday June 18th, 2020. 7:00pm on the main stage and then RNC is the "After Party" inside the saloon 10:30m - 1:30am. Come have a...

Women & Girls Retreat Lake Bronson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Lake Bronson, MN

Women & Girls Retreat is on Facebook. To connect with Women & Girls Retreat, join Facebook today.

Kick'n Up Kounty Finals! Karlstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: Karlstad, MN

Join us in cheering on the local talent competing for their chance to sing on stage at Kick'n Up Kounty! Bring you friends and you all can sing too!

2nd Annual Redneck Car show Sunday fun day Hallock, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: Hallock, MN

It is that time again, bring out that vehicle that has so many stories tell. only rule got to get it back home

Acoust Hicks Live In Lake Bronson Lake Bronson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 PM

We're returning to Kittson County for a street dance at the American Legion in Lake Bronson. There will be a cornhole tournament, food vendors, and of course your favorite beverages, so come early...