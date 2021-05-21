newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tatum, NM

Live events Tatum — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Tatum News Watch
Tatum News Watch
 1 day ago

(TATUM, NM) Live events are coming to Tatum.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tatum area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXVRS_0a7CTpPR00

District 4 5A Championship

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 4 5A Championship, hosted by Hobbs High School in Hobbs NM. Starting Friday, June 18th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MP7Ok_0a7CTpPR00

NM JR.HIGH/HIGH SCHOOL RODEO FINALS

Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 S Commercial St, Lovington, NM

Concert and Dance after the NM Jr. High and High School Rodeo Finals at Lea County Fair Grounds for participants, family, and sponsors.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8IuA_0a7CTpPR00

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Lovington New Mexico

Lovington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 401 South 4th Street, Lovington, NM 88260

You're Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Lovington New Mexico

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bns3_0a7CTpPR00

Donuts with Deputies!

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 S Dalmont St, Hobbs, NM

The Community Drug Coalition of Lea County hosts our May 2021 Donuts with Deputies at their location 107 S. Dalmont St., Hobbs, NM. JOIN US!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOBEC_0a7CTpPR00

Summer finals

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Today is the last day of summer courses and finals day.

Learn More
Tatum News Watch

Tatum News Watch

Tatum, NM
5
Followers
71
Post
370
Views
ABOUT

With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Lovington, NM
City
Tatum, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#County Fair#Community Events#Street Dance#Local Events#Hobbs High School#High School Rodeo Finals#Thu May 05#In Person Events#Live Content#In Person Attendance#Nm Concert#Lea County#Championship#Sat#Page#Family#Remote Audiences#Hobbs Nm#Sponsors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...