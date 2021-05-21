Live events Tatum — what’s coming up

(TATUM, NM) Live events are coming to Tatum.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tatum area:

District 4 5A Championship Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 District 4 5A Championship, hosted by Hobbs High School in Hobbs NM. Starting Friday, June 18th.

NM JR.HIGH/HIGH SCHOOL RODEO FINALS Lovington, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 101 S Commercial St, Lovington, NM

Concert and Dance after the NM Jr. High and High School Rodeo Finals at Lea County Fair Grounds for participants, family, and sponsors.

Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Lovington New Mexico Lovington, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 401 South 4th Street, Lovington, NM 88260

You're Invited To The Bobby Bowen Family Concert In Lovington New Mexico

Donuts with Deputies! Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 107 S Dalmont St, Hobbs, NM

The Community Drug Coalition of Lea County hosts our May 2021 Donuts with Deputies at their location 107 S. Dalmont St., Hobbs, NM. JOIN US!

Summer finals Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 AM

Today is the last day of summer courses and finals day.