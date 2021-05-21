Chappell calendar: Events coming up

(CHAPPELL, NE) Live events are coming to Chappell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

BIG for LIFE Exercise Class and Support Group (Sidney) Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1000 Pole Creek Crossing, Sidney, NE

This class incorporates a Parkinson’s exercise class with a support group.

Conceal Handgun Permit Training Class Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Classroom and Range Training needed to apply to the Nebraska State Patrol for your Conceal Handgun Permit (CHP) in the State of Nebraska. Pre-registration to reserve your seat in class. We will...

May Concealed Carry Class w/ Brad Brothers Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Nebraska Concealed Carry Program Sunday, May 23, 2021 - 8 am to 5:30 pm or until finished Instructor: Brad Brothers 308-249-2630 Classroom and Range Qualification on the same day Location: Sidney...

Legends in the Making Showdown Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Legends in the Making Showdown is on Facebook. To connect with Legends in the Making Showdown, join Facebook today.

Hot Rod Revival Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: US-138, Julesburg, CO

Join us in Julesburg Colorado for a two day Hot Rod Bash. Known as the "Hot Rod Revival", join us as we compete against Vintage Enthusiasts from across the states. Join us for the downtown cruise...