Chappell, NE

Chappell calendar: Events coming up

Chappell News Flash
 1 day ago

(CHAPPELL, NE) Live events are coming to Chappell.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chappell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvMOi_0a7CTolw00

BIG for LIFE Exercise Class and Support Group (Sidney)

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1000 Pole Creek Crossing, Sidney, NE

This class incorporates a Parkinson’s exercise class with a support group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEIEL_0a7CTolw00

Conceal Handgun Permit Training Class

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Classroom and Range Training needed to apply to the Nebraska State Patrol for your Conceal Handgun Permit (CHP) in the State of Nebraska. Pre-registration to reserve your seat in class. We will...

May Concealed Carry Class w/ Brad Brothers

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: Greenwood Rd, Sidney, NE

Nebraska Concealed Carry Program Sunday, May 23, 2021 - 8 am to 5:30 pm or until finished Instructor: Brad Brothers 308-249-2630 Classroom and Range Qualification on the same day Location: Sidney...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WK2w_0a7CTolw00

Legends in the Making Showdown

Sidney, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Legends in the Making Showdown is on Facebook. To connect with Legends in the Making Showdown, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvtnX_0a7CTolw00

Hot Rod Revival

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: US-138, Julesburg, CO

Join us in Julesburg Colorado for a two day Hot Rod Bash. Known as the "Hot Rod Revival", join us as we compete against Vintage Enthusiasts from across the states. Join us for the downtown cruise...

With Chappell News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

