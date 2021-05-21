newsbreak-logo
Correctionville, IA

Coming soon: Correctionville events

Posted by 
Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 1 day ago

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) Correctionville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Correctionville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whFU1_0a7CTntD00

CRP Marcus Series-Marcus, IA

Marcus, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:45 PM

Address: 400 E Fenton St, Marcus, IA

Can Run Productions Marcus, IA Series Wednesday Night Double Race Includes: Open Race 1-$30EF: -4D(1/2, 1/2, 1 sec splits) -3D(1 sec splits) Marcus Youth Series Points -CRP Qualifier -Blazin...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gS1fG_0a7CTntD00

1st Annual Women's Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Tournament

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: Cherokee, IA

1st Annual Women's Sioux Valley Amateur Match Play Tournament Location: Cherokee Golf Course Qualifying: July 3rd - July 9th, 2021 Tournament: July 10th & 11th, 2021 Calcutta - Horse Race - Meal...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcGso_0a7CTntD00

Funeral service

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 216 S 2nd St, Cherokee, IA

Here is Theresa Mae Denery’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Theresa Mae Denery (Marcus, Iowa), who passed away on May 15, 2021...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbEzm_0a7CTntD00

Cherokee PRCA Rodeo Night 1 - Kids Night

Cherokee, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 200 Linden St, Cherokee, IA

Cherokee PRCA Rodeo June 3rd, 4th, & 5th The 2021 Cherokee PRCA Rodeo is a three night event located in Cherokee, Iowa at the Cherokee County Fairgrounds. Join us Thursday, June 3rd for night 1 of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTLrE_0a7CTntD00

Trail of the Dragon 50K/50 mile Run

Ida Grove, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Description: Course consists of 10 mile loops thru the rolling hills of Moorehead Park on well marked and well maintained single track dirt trails and mowed meadow trails. There will be two fully...

